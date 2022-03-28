Monday, Mar 28, 2022
PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Vs West Indies Postponed ODI Series Rescheduled To June - Full Schedule  

Pakistan will play West Indies in three ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12. The series was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Caribbean camp last year.

West Indies will play three ODIs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Twitter

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:00 pm

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, which was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp last year, was on Monday rescheduled to June. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Rawalpindi will host the postponed ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies from June 8 to 12.

West Indies had toured Pakistan late last year but due to five COVID-19 cases in the touring side, the ODI series was rescheduled and the visitors returned home after just playing three T20Is.

The PCB said the West Indies board had also agreed to play three T20 internationals in early 2023.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October-November.00

Series schedule:

June 8 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

June 10 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

June 12– 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi.  

Sports West Indies Tour Of Pakistan West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Board PCB COVID-19 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Cricket
