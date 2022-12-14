Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of England Test With A Shoulder Injury

PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of England Test With A Shoulder Injury

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah will not feature in the final test against England as the Brits look to complete a white wash after winning the series 2-0.

Naseem Shah picked up five wickets in the first test match against England.
Naseem Shah picked up five wickets in the first test match against England. File Photo

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 8:46 am

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the third and final test against England because of a shoulder injury. The 19-year-old Naseem had a shoulder niggle during the first test in Rawalpindi and the fast bowler missed the second test in Multan. (More Cricket News)

“A niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem Shah for the third and final test,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PCB said Naseem's injury will now be further assessed at the National High Performance Center in Lahore before he will start his rehabilitation. Injuries to key fast bowlers have contributed to Pakistan trailing 2-0 in the three-match series — England's first test tour of Pakistan in 17 years. The third test begins at Karachi from Saturday.

Pakistan lost the first test by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day before England recorded a thrilling 26-run win in Multan. Naseem's injury is the third blow to Pakistan for the series. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was ruled out due to a knee injury while paceman Haris Rauf pulled up with a thigh injury during his test debut at Rawalpindi and was also ruled out from the remainder of the series.

The Pakistan team management has not yet asked for Naseem's replacement for the final test. Pakistan has uncapped fast bowler Mohammad Wasim in the 16-man squad, but went with just one specialist seamer — Mohammad Ali — in the second test and bowling allrounder Faheem Ashraf shared the new ball.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team England Tour Of Pakistan 2022 Naseem Shah PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Haris Rauf Shaheen Afridi
