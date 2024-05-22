World Para Athletics C'ships: Sachin Khilari Clinches Gold With Asian Record In Men's Shot Put F46

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari bagged a Gold medal after winning the Men's Shot Put F46 category with an Asian Record of 16.30 metres at the ongoing Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Japan. (More Sports News)
It was a double bash for Sachin as well as India, marking it the best-ever performance for the country at the Para Athletics Championship.
India’s Ekta Bhyan also clinched gold with the best throw of the season (20.12m) in the women’s F51 club throw competition. The Delhi-born Kashish Lakra, who was the country’s youngest at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, won silver with a 14.56m throw.
The contingent continued to impress as Deepti Jeevanji also helped India win Gold in the women’s 400m T20 category race.
India’s Preethi Pal also dazzled with her bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 category. In the men’s high jump T47 final, Nishad Kumar clinched silver with a season best of 1.99m
With the ongoing championship running till Saturday, May 25, the top-four ranked athletes at the in each individual medal event will book their ticket to the 2024 Paralympics.