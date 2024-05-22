Other Sports

World Para Athletics C'ships: Sachin Khilari Clinches Gold With Asian Record In Men's Shot Put F46

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari bagged a Gold medal after winning the Men's Shot Put F46 category with an Asian Record of 16.30 metres at the ongoing Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Japan

India's gold-winning para shot put athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari. File Photo
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari bagged a Gold medal after winning the Men's Shot Put F46 category with an Asian Record of 16.30 metres at the ongoing Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Japan. (More Sports News)

It was a double bash for Sachin as well as India, marking it the best-ever performance for the country at the Para Athletics Championship. 

India’s Ekta Bhyan also clinched gold with the best throw of the season (20.12m) in the women’s F51 club throw competition. The Delhi-born Kashish Lakra, who was the country’s youngest at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, won silver with a 14.56m throw.

The contingent continued to impress as Deepti Jeevanji also helped India win Gold in the women’s 400m T20 category race. 

Indian para athlete Deepthi Jeevanji. - X/narendramodi
World Para Athletics C'ships: Deepthi Clinches Gold With WR Time In 400m T20 Class

BY PTI

India’s Preethi Pal also dazzled with her bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 category. In the men’s high jump T47 final, Nishad Kumar clinched silver with a season best of 1.99m

With the ongoing championship running till Saturday, May 25, the top-four ranked athletes at the in each individual medal event will book their ticket to the 2024 Paralympics. 

