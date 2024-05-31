Other Sports

World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Sachin, Amit, Sanjeet, Jaismine Advance In Bangkok

All four Indian boxers in contention on Thursday (May 30) registered dominant wins at the Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok. Six Indians - Ankushita Boro, Nishant Dev, while Sachin Siwach, Sanjeet Kumar, Amit Panghal and Arundhati Choudhary will take the ring on Friday

Amit Panghal Indian boxer file photo, BFI
File photo of Indian boxer Amit Panghal. Photo: BFI
Indian pugilists Sachin Siwach (57kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) and Jaismine (women’s 57kg) took one more step towards Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualification as they registered comprehensive wins over their respective opponents to march into the next round of the Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday (May 30). (Streaming | More Boxing News)

Sachin began the proceedings for India with a unanimous 5-0 verdict against Olympian Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey in the pre-quarterfinal round. Sanjeet then saw off the challenge from Luis Sanchez of Venezuela with an identical margin in the round of 32.

Only three boxers will make cut for Paris 2024 in the men’s 57kg category, according to the rules. Sachin, thus needs to win two more bouts to seal a berth while Sanjeet, who got a bye in the round of 64, will have a similar target as all four semi-finalists will qualify in his weight category.

Up against an experienced boxer, Sachin came out all guns blazing in round 1 and that strategy worked well for the Indian as he took control of the bout very quickly. He earned a 5-0 verdict even in round 2 and though Ciftci attempted a comeback in the third and final round, the Indian was too comfortable in the end.

The 92kg bout between Sanjeet and Sanchez followed a similar route as the 2021 Asian Championship gold medallist did not allow his Venezuelan opponent to get a look in, in round 1. Sanchez did show some spunk in rounds 2 and 3 but the experienced Sanjeet kept him at bay and landed his punches on counter attacks to win easily.

Later in the day, Jaismine did not give Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva any chance of even putting up a fight as she clinched the women’s 57kg category round of 32 bout with a 5-0 verdict.

Amit Panghal, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, then completed a perfect day for the Indian contingent as he got the better of Mexico’s Mauricio Ruiz 4-1.

The national champion was under pressure in round 1 but he picked up pace in the last minute of that round and then turned the match around with a couple of combination punches in the third and final round to clinch the victory.

As many as six Indians will take the ring tomorrow (Friday) for their respective bouts. Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will contest quarter-finals, while Sachin Siwach (57kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) will be in round of 16 action.

