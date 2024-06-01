Other Sports

Jaismine Lamboria One Win Away From Paris Games Quota, Sachin Siwach To Play Box-Off

Jaismine, who had competed in the Asian Games and the first World qualifiers in 60kg, was allowed to compete in the 57kg event as she was listed as a reserve for the tournament

Jaismine Lambiria X @BFI_official
Jaismine Lamboria beat Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland to enter the 57kg quarterfinals of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier. Photo: X/ @BFI_official
info_icon

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria moved within touching distance of a Paris Olympic quota after she registered a dominant victory over Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland to enter the 57kg quarterfinals of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok. (More Sports News)

The 22-year-old, who dropped down from 60kg, out-punched Milisic through a unanimous decision (5-0) in the round of 16.

With the qualifying tournament offering four quota places in the women’s 57kg weight class, Jaismine will have to win her quarterfinal against Mali’s Marine Camara on Sunday to seal her passage to the Paris Games and reclaim the 57kg quota for India.

Parveen Hooda had secured the 57kg quota at the 2023 Asian Games but was suspended for whereabouts failure last month, forcing India to surrender the quota.

Jaismine, who had competed in the Asian Games and the first World qualifiers in 60kg, was allowed to compete in the 57kg event as she was listed as a reserve for the tournament.

Parveen Hooda has been suspended by WADA for 1.5 years. The suspension starts this month. - Photo: X/ @OfficialInderJ
Parveen Hooda's Suspension To Take Away India's Hangzhou Asian Games Bronze

BY PTI

The bout began on a tentative note with both boxers trying to assess each other. Jaismine then showcased her technical superiority as she jabbed Milisic repeatedly.

The Swiss tried to retaliate but Jaismine used her long reach to maintain distance.

Jaismine used a combination of punches on a helpless Milisic as the Swiss was given a standing count. The bout resumed but it was clear which way the decision was going to go.

Sachin goes down in semis, to play Box-Off

In the men's 57kg, former youth world champion Sachin Siwach gave a good account of himself before going down 0-5 to Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the 57kg semifinal.

Sachin will, however, get another chance at securing an Olympic berth as the 57kg has three quotas on offer.

The two losing semifinalists -- Sachin and Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uul -- will box off with each other for the quota on Sunday.

File photo of national champion Sachin Siwach. - BFI
World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers 2, Day 1 Report: Sachin Siwach Wins Round Of 64 Bout

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their passage to Paris.

Sachin tried hard but was no match for the Filipino boxer who was more aggressive and did not let the Indian settle down.

With Paalam on the offensive from the first second, Sachin was forced to defend.

The Filipino landed several power punches and Sachin lowering his guard did not help his cause as he was pummeled by Paalam.

The Indian was, however, able to land some scoring shots toward the end of the opening round to convince two judges.

Sachin went after Paalam a couple of times as the Filipino boxer slowed down. But after conserving energy he was back to striking the Indian.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. When Two Men Came Knocking
  2. A Dream Of Settlement
  3. Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details
  4. Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her
  5. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
Entertainment News
  1. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Completes 15 Years: Will Always Be Thankful For Him
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  4. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  5. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Dhaliwal, Kirton Power Visitors To 194-Run Total
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Real Madrid Win Champions League; Djokovic Enters French Open Rd 4
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open: World No. 1 Digs Deep To Enter Round Of 16
  4. Old Lady Spurn Super League: Juventus Request To Re-join European Club Association
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Win 'The Best Night Of My Life' - Bellingham
World News
  1. Every Nature Lover Must Visit These Countries For A Perfect 'Green' Holiday
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  4. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  5. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: SKM Crosses Halfway Mark, Ahead In 26 Seats
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP Ahead In 21 Assembly Seats, NPP And PPA In 2
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Dhaliwal, Kirton Power Visitors To 194-Run Total