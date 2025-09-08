World Boxing Championships 2025: Live Streaming, Schedule, Indians In Action Today - All You Need To Know

India have sent a strong contingent to the WBC 2025 event in Liverpool, England
Lovlina though made an early exit from the tournament
Streaming and squad details listed
The World Boxing Championships 2025 are underway in Liverpool, England, and will feature some of the top boxers from across the globe including 17 Paris 2024 Olympic medallists.
The Indian contingent will also be at the event with the likes of Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen. Medals will be awarded across 20 weight divisions - 10 for men and 10 for women, respectively.
Lovlina's stint ended unfortunately, as she was defeated 0-5 by Turkey’s European Championship bronze medallist Busra Isildar.
World Boxing Championships 2025: India Squad
Women: Meenakshi Hooda (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sanju Khatri (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+kg)
Men: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin Siwach Jr (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg), Harsh Chaudhary (90kg), Narender Berwal (90+kg)
World Boxing Championships 2025 - Live Streaming Info
One can watch the live streaming of World Boxing Championships 2025 on the Eurovision Sport platform in India.
World Boxing Championships 2025 - Indians In Action Today (September 8)
Morning Session (3:30pm IST)
1) Sakshi (54kg) vs Hatice Akbas (TUR) – R16 - Ring A
Evening Session (10:30pm IST)
1) Sachin (60kg) vs Biibars Zhexen (KAZ) – R16 - Ring A
2) Sumit (75kg) vs Rami Kiwan (BUL) – R16 - Ring A
3) Narender (90+kg) vs Diego Lenzi (ITA) – R16 - Ring A
4) Neeraj Phogat (65kg) vs Sacha Hickey (ENG) – R16 - Ring B