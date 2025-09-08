World Boxing Championships 2025: Live Streaming, Schedule, Indians In Action Today - All You Need To Know

World Boxing Championships 2025 Live Streaming Online: Catch the schedule, Indians in action as well as timing details for the World Boxing Championships 2025, that is being held in Liverpool, England

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nikhat Zareen File Photo Boxing
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen after winning her bout. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have sent a strong contingent to the WBC 2025 event in Liverpool, England

  • Lovlina though made an early exit from the tournament

  • Streaming and squad details listed

The World Boxing Championships 2025 are underway in Liverpool, England, and will feature some of the top boxers from across the globe including 17 Paris 2024 Olympic medallists.

The Indian contingent will also be at the event with the likes of Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen. Medals will be awarded across 20 weight divisions - 10 for men and 10 for women, respectively.

Lovlina's stint ended unfortunately, as she was defeated 0-5 by Turkey’s European Championship bronze medallist Busra Isildar.

World Boxing Championships 2025: India Squad

Women: Meenakshi Hooda (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sanju Khatri (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+kg)

Men: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin Siwach Jr (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg), Harsh Chaudhary (90kg), Narender Berwal (90+kg)

World Boxing Championships 2025 - Live Streaming Info

One can watch the live streaming of World Boxing Championships 2025 on the Eurovision Sport platform in India.

World Boxing Championships 2025 - Indians In Action Today (September 8)

Morning Session (3:30pm IST)

Related Content
Related Content

1) Sakshi (54kg) vs Hatice Akbas (TUR) – R16 - Ring A

Evening Session (10:30pm IST)

1) Sachin (60kg) vs Biibars Zhexen (KAZ) – R16 - Ring A

2) Sumit (75kg) vs Rami Kiwan (BUL) – R16 - Ring A

3) Narender (90+kg) vs Diego Lenzi (ITA) – R16 - Ring A

4) Neeraj Phogat (65kg) vs Sacha Hickey (ENG) – R16 - Ring B

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  3. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  4. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  5. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. South Korea To Bring Home 300 Workers Detained In Massive Hyundai Plant Raid In Georgia

  5. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  2. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

  3. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

  4. September 8, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo Scorpio, and Pisces

  5. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  6. Catalan Grand Prix: Alex Marquez Delivers Flawless Ride To Claim MotoGP Victory In Barcelona

  7. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  8. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'