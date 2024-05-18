Sports World Live: Jarry Into His First Masters 1000 Final; Djokovic Accepts Geneva Wildcard

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Indian Premier League fans turn their heads towards the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru as the eyes look upwards to the skies in anticipation of a blockbuster virtual quarterfinal clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. In Rome, it will all come down to Alexander Zverev and Nicholas Jarry to take home the Italian Open title. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, May 18, 2024 here