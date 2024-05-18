Other Sports

Sports World Live: Jarry Into His First Masters 1000 Final; Djokovic Accepts Geneva Wildcard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in a virtual quarter-final clash. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, May 18, 2024 here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
18 May 2024
18 May 2024
Nicolas Jarry celebrates

Djokovic Accepts Geneva Wildcard; Jarry Takes On Zverev In Rome Final

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will make his trip to Geneva before Roland Garros to gain confidence. Whereas in Rome, Nicholas Jarry is full on emitting confidence as he makes his first Masters 1000 final.

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Indian Premier League fans turn their heads towards the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru as the eyes look upwards to the skies in anticipation of a blockbuster virtual quarterfinal clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. In Rome, it will all come down to Alexander Zverev and Nicholas Jarry to take home the Italian Open title. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, May 18, 2024 here

