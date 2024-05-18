Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Enters Final Round

In the semi-final round, Satwik and Chirag took control of the game from the start. Despite some downs in the second set, they managed to defeat the world No. 80 pair 21-11 21-12 in just 35 minutes. The Indian duo is now gearing up to face the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi who are coming on the back of victory over Korea's Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang of South Korea 21-19 21-18 in the other semifinal.