Badminton

Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Enters Final Round

X | Anmolkakkar27
Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action at the Thailand Open 2024. Photo: X | Anmolkakkar27
info_icon

India's top and world No.1 men's double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it through to the final round of the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a commanding victory over the Chinese Taipei pair of Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei on May 18, Saturday in Bangkok. (More Badminton News)

In the semi-final round, Satwik and Chirag took control of the game from the start. Despite some downs in the second set, they managed to defeat the world No. 80 pair 21-11 21-12 in just 35 minutes. The Indian duo is now gearing up to face the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi who are coming on the back of victory over Korea's Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang of South Korea 21-19 21-18 in the other semifinal.

Thailand holds a significant place in the hearts of Satwik and Chirag. It is the same land where the world No.1 won their maiden Super 500 title five years ago in 2019. And in 2024 yet again, in their immaculate maturity the Indian Shuttlers are heading for the summit clash to clinch their second title.

The women's doubles semifinal round will witness the Indian pair of Tanisha Carsto and Ashwini Ponnappa squaring off against the natives Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai later today.

Tanisha and Ashwini secured the semi-final spot by beating the South Korean pair of Lee Yu Lim and Shen Seung Chan 21-15 21-23 21-19 in the round of 8 on Friday.

