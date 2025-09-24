WNBA Playoffs: Phoniex Mercury Erase 20-Point Deficit, Beat Lynx In Overtime To Level Series

Members of the Phoenix Mercury celebrate against the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter during Game Two of the WNBA Semifinals at Target Center on September 23, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 89-83 in overtime.

