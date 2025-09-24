WNBA Playoffs: Phoniex Mercury Erase 20-Point Deficit, Beat Lynx In Overtime To Level Series

Satou Sabally scored 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Alyssa Thomas had 19 points and 13 assists to help the Phoenix Mercury erase a 20-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime on Tuesday night, tying the WNBA semifinal series at one game apiece

Updated on:
WNBA Playoffs: Phoniex Mercury Erase 20-Point Deficit, Beat Lynx In Overtime To Level Series
Members of the Phoenix Mercury celebrate against the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter during Game Two of the WNBA Semifinals at Target Center on September 23, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 89-83 in overtime.
  • Phoenix Mercury erase a 20-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83

  • WNBA semifinal series at one game apiece

  • Mercury, who played their fourth game in seven days, will host Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Friday night

Satou Sabally scored 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Alyssa Thomas had 19 points and 13 assists to help the Phoenix Mercury erase a 20-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime on Tuesday night, tying the WNBA semifinal series at one game apiece.

Sami Whitcomb’s 3-pointer from the wing with 4 seconds left in regulation evened the game at 79 after Thomas kept alive the possession following Whitcomb’s airballed 3 from the top of the key. Napheesa Collier’s 18-footer for the win fell short at the buzzer to force extra time.

Thomas, who had a triple-double in the decisive Game 3 victory in the first round that ousted defending champion New York, grabbed eight rebounds and ignited the rally with her intensity after a lackluster first half. Her three-point play with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter ended a stretch of 33:28 during which the top-seeded Lynx had the lead.

Collier scored 24 points on her 29th birthday, Kayla McBride had 21 and Courtney Williams added 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals for the Lynx, whose bench was outscored 25-3.

The Mercury, who played their fourth game in seven days, will host Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Friday night.

Aces roll past Fever to even series

A'ja Wilson bounced back from a rare off game with 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces evened their WNBA semifinals playoff series with a convincing 90-68 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The best-of-five series heads to Indianapolis, where Game 3 will be played Friday night.

Wilson made 10 of 18 shots to go with a playoff career-high five steals, two nights after the four-time MVP made just 6 of 22 field goals. NaLyssa Smith added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Jackie Young scored 13, and Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans each had 10 points. Chelsea Gray finished with 10 assists.

Odyssey Sims led the Fever with 18 points and Lexie Hull, who was questionable with a back injury and wore a brace while on the bench, scored 15.

The second-seeded Aces came into the playoffs on a 16-game winning streak, but barely got by Seattle in the opening round and then were blown out at home to open this series. This game, in which the Aces led by as many as 26 points, more closely resembled the WNBA's hottest team at the end of the regular season.

