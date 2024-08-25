WNBA: Caitlin Clark Continues Record-Breaking Rookie Season With Latest Landmark

Caitlin Clark has again written her name into the record books following her latest performance for the Indiana Fever. (More Sports News)
Clark, the first overall pick in this year's draft, has already set a number of benchmarks in her rookie WNBA season.
And that continued on Saturday even as the Fever lost 90-80 to the Minnesota Lynx.
Clark finished with 23 points and eight assists, and in doing so improved her seasonal tally to 520 points and 240 assists.
She is now the youngest player in WNBA history to pass 500 points and 200 assists.
Clark had already set a new record for assists in a rookie WNBA season, with her performances keeping the Fever on course for the playoffs.