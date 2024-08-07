Veteran wrestler, Vinesh Phogat is just one win away from a historic feat in Indian wrestling. She will fight for the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the 50kg freestyle category on Wednesday. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Phogat, 29, defeated Cuban wrestler Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final. She registered three back-to-back wins in a day to secure a place in the gold medal match in her third Olympic Games. She also became the first Indian women wrestler to enter the final of any weight category in the Olympics.
This is the first time that Phogat has reached the medal event in the Olympics despite competing in her third consecutive Games. She had finished ninth at the Tokyo Olympics and tenth at the Rio Olympics.
Phogat has a golden chance to earn India's first gold medal in wrestling. India have won two silvers and five bronze medals in the men's and women's categories combined. Phogat has always talked about her dream to win an Olympic gold and she will be vying to live her dream on Wednesday.
Who Is Vinesh Phogat's opponent in the Gold medal match?
Sarah Hildebrandt, 30, is a veteran in the women's wrestling circuit. The grappler from Granger in Indiana has four World Championships medals. Like Phogat, she also lowered the weight class, from 53kg to 50kg. In the 2023 Belgrade Worlds, she claimed a bronze in the 50 kg event, which was won by the then-undefeated Yui Susaki of Japan.
Live Streaming Details Of Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Gold Medal Match
When is Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Final?
The Women's Freestyle 50kg final fight between Vinesh Phogat and Sarah Hildebrandt will take place on August 7, Wednesday at 11:23 PM IST.
Where to watch Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Final?
The gold-medal fight of Vinesh Phogat will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.
Vinesh Phogat's Achievements So Far
2020, 2016 - Olympic Games Participation
2022, 2019 - Senior World Championship, Bronze
2018 - Asian Games, Gold
2020, 2016 - Senior Asian Championship, Bronze
2018, 2017, 2015 - Senior Asian Championship, Silver
2022, 2018, 2014 - Commonwealth Games, Gold