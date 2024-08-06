Vinesh Phogat Vs Oksana Livach Live Streaming, Paris Olympics Women's 50kg Quarter-Finals Wrestling: When, Where To Watch

Vinesh Phogat's next match is up against Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the Women's Freestyle 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched a 3-2 win over Japan’s defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki in their Round of 16 bout of the women’s 50kg wrestling category today.
During her fight for a quarterfinal spot, Phogat trailed 0-2 for most of the match. However, she staged a remarkable comeback, turning the tables and winning within 20 seconds.
When is Vinesh Phogat Vs Oksana Livach Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg?
Vinesh Phogat's quarterfinals match against Oksana Livach in the women's 50kg freestyle will take place on August 6, Tuesday at 3:40 PM IST.
Where to watch Vinesh Phogat Vs Oksana Livach Wrestling Women's freestyle 50kg?
The quarterfinals match of Vinesh Phogat will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.