Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat sealed her spot in the semi-finals of the 50kg women's category event in the Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 6. (Full Olympic Coverage | More Sports News)
The 29-year-old Vinesh defeated Livach 7-5 in a hard-fought bout to get closer to an elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt.
Earlier, Vinesh had shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points.
Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.
Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.
