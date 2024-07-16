Other Sports

United States At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Biles To Sha'Carri Team USA Is Packed With Star Power

The nearly 600 athletes going to the Paris Games include more than 250 returning Olympians and 122 Olympic medalists. Golfers Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda, along with surfer Carissa Moore, are among the numerous Olympians set to defend their titles in France

Team USA At Paris Olympics 2024 Simone Biles X
Representative photo for team USA at Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | Simone Biles
info_icon

From Simone Biles to Sha'Carri Richardson and Diana Taurasi to Katie Ledecky, Team USA will provide some of the biggest star power at the 2024 Olympic Games. (More Sports News)

And it will be the women leading the way as the U.S. looks to top the overall medal table for the eighth consecutive Summer Games.

The nearly 600 athletes going to the Paris Games include more than 250 returning Olympians and 122 Olympic medalists. Golfers Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda, along with surfer Carissa Moore, are among the numerous Olympians set to defend their titles in France.

It's a loaded U.S. roster where the women outnumber the men 314 to 278, and ages range from 16 to 59. The most decorated member of Team USA in Paris will be Ledecky, who's trying to add to her collection of 10 medals (seven golds).

Comebacks and redemption

Biles is back in action after pulling out of multiple gymnastics finals in Tokyo to protect her mental health and safety. There's Richardson making her Olympic debut after a much-debated absence three years ago because of a positive marijuana test.

Biles leads a U.S. women's gymnastics team filled with familiar faces and looking for redemption in Paris. The team settled for silver three years ago behind the Russian athletes competing as the Russian Olympic Committee.

FILE - Nelly Korda, of the United States, bites her gold medal of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. Korda will be a strong favorite to win another gold at the Paris Games. - (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
United States At Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Move With More Women Than Men For 4th Consecutive Time

BY Associated Press

Richardson has become a media sensation for her speed, charisma and perseverance. The 100-meter world champion earned a spot for Tokyo in 2021 but was banned following her positive test for marijuana. It sparked an intense debate about whether she was being unfairly singled out for taking a substance that doesn't improve performance.

The 24-year-old Richardson, who graces the cover of Vogue magazine, said she was “overwhelmed with the emotions of just joy” after making the team.

Star power on the court

On the court, hoops royalty LeBron James and Diana Taurasi lead their teams. And it's no surprise that the men's and women's basketball squads brimming with talent are heavy favorites to bring home the gold.

James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry join forces to lead a U.S. contingent going for a fifth straight Olympic title. A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Taurasi headline a women's squad that has won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals. Taurasi has been apart of five of them.

Who else is on the Team USA roster?

Decorated swimmers Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are on deck to shine again in the pool, and majors winners and world No. 1 golfers Scottie Scheffler and Korda take to the links.

“We're telling these stories — we're laughing, we're crying, we're cheering them on,” said Lyndsay Signor, senior vice president of consumer engagement at NBC Sports. “So that really warrants both the combination of the athletes themselves and the celebrities we've partnered with.”

NBC has been airing promotional Olympic material around the clock. There's Biles being interviewed by singer SZA. Other athletes featured in spots include Richardson, sprinter Noah Lyles, 400-meter hurdles world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Ledecky and reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics winner Suni Lee.

The U.S. women's soccer team, led by new coach Emma Hayes, chases after its first Olympic gold since 2012 and Victor Montalvo — “B-Boy Victor” — will be a contender when breaking makes its Olympic debut in Paris. Coco Gauff is among the favorites to bring home a medal on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open.

Medal forecast:

That abundance of star power is why Nielsen's Gracenote forecasts the U.S. hauling in 123 medals. That's ahead of China (87), Britain (62) and France (56). This could be the eighth straight Summer Games where the Americans have topped the medal table.

“If American athletes win, that drives ratings and endorsements, and makes it attractive for American corporations to invest in the Olympic movement,” said Dr. Yoav Dubinsky, an instructor of sports business from the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon. “All part of the story of American lifestyle. Their successes, and at times failures or adversities, contribute to Brand America.”

Olympic entertainers

NBC brought in Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg to narrate a short film titled, “Land of Stories,” where the Olympics set a scene to tell tales.

Even more stars will participate in the network's coverage as celebrities Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, Colin Jost, Leslie Jones and Jimmy Fallon make appearances.

Snoop already is trotting out his tracksuits to get in some work. The 52-year-old hip-hop star ran a 200-meter race against Ato Boldon and Wallace Spearmon at the Olympic track trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month.

His time was 34.44 seconds. Usain Bolt's world record of 19.19 remains safe.

“(Snoop) has really brought a perspective that's not only fun and interesting," Signor said, “it's lovable as well.”

