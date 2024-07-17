Other Sports

The Open Championship Golf: Rory Mcilroy Marks US Open Near-Miss As Improvement

The 35-year-old Rory McIlroy, who has not won a major since 2014 at the PGA Championship, would rather be close again than not be in the race

Rory McIlroy is completely calm heading into the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.
Rory McIlroy has no issues with repeated talk over his long wait for another major crown, preferring to have many "close calls" rather than missing out entirely. (More Sports News)

The Northern Irishman is preparing to tee off at The Open Championship on Thursday, playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton and American Max Homa in the first two rounds at Royal Troon.

Much of the discussion before the 152nd Open has revolved around McIlroy's near-miss at the U.S. Open, having squandered a late lead by bogeying three of his final four holes.

That collapse included two woeful putts from close range, with Bryson DeChambeau seizing the chance to take the Pinehurst major, and brought further questions over McIlroy's game.

Yet the 35-year-old, who has not won a major since 2014 at the PGA Championship, would rather be close again than not be in the race.

Rory McIlroy in action at the Scottish Open. - null
The Open Championship Golf: Rory Mcilroy Hoping To Get Putter To 'Cooperate'

BY Stats Perform

"It [talk about another major win] doesn't bother me," McIlroy said at Tuesday's pre-tournament press conference.

"I know that I'm in a good spot. If I think about 2015 through 2020, that five-year stretch, I seldom had a realistic chance to win a major championship in those five years.

"So I'd much rather have these close calls. It means that I'm getting closer.

"I'd love to be able to play golf and get one over the line, but as soon as I do that, people are going to say, well, when are you going to win your sixth? So it's never-ending."

Messages of support flooded towards McIlroy after last month's disappointment at the U.S. Open, with Rafael Nadal, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods all reaching out.

McIlroy was none the wiser about Woods' kind words, however, having changed his phone number after taking a break following the Pinehurst failure.

"Full disclosure, I changed my number two days after the U.S. Open, so I didn't get it until he told me about it today," McIlroy added. "I was like, 'Oh, thanks very much'.

"So I blanked Tiger Woods, which is probably not a good thing. Tiger has been nothing but incredible to me over the course of my career, in the good moments and the bad. He sent me an incredible message after St. Andrews in 2022.

"I met Tiger when I was 15 years old, and I've built up a great relationship with him, his whole family. He really enjoys spending time with my mum and dad as well. It means a lot that he reached out.

"It means a lot that he waited a few days to reach out, which if he hadn't waited that long, I probably would have got it. But I caught up with him earlier.

"It's always nice when your hero and the guy that you had on your bedroom wall is reaching out and offering words of encouragement."

