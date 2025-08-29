Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming, Pro Kakabddi League 2025: When, Where To Watch PKL Match 3 On TV & Online

Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming: Telugu Titans lock horns against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match 3. Check out when and where to watch details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
PKL-2025
Players of the PKL teams posing with the trophy. Photo: X/ProKabaddi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UP Yoddhas start off their campaign against Telugu Titans

  • PKL 2025 is underway with Vizag hosting games

  • Streaming info and timings listed

The UP Yoddhas gear up for their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 opener against the Telugu Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans kabaddi match live.

The UP Yoddhas, led by coach Jasveer Singh and captain Sumit Sangwan, boast a settled core and a spirited squad. They have completed strategic acquisitions, aiming for a successful season ahead.

The Yoddhas have consistently performed well, qualifying for the playoffs in six of their last seven seasons. Defender Sumit Sangwan leads the team, alongside a strong leadership group including promising stars Ashu Singh, Guman Singh, and Surender Gill.

“We have confidence in our players, both the retained ones and new additions. The group has undergone a very positive pre-season and we are ready to mount a serious title challenge this year," Sumit Sangwan said. "Optimism brims through the ranks, and we want to bring nothing but absolute joy to our beloved fans back home."

The Telugu Titans endured a middling season last time out. They played 22 games, accumulating 66 points from 12 victories and 10 defeats. However, three defeats in their final five games resulted in them missing out on a top-six spot by just four points to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, finishing seventh in the standings.

Playing on their home turf, the Titans will want to begin their campaign strongly. However, they face a fierce battle against the Yoddhas, a team that has consistently performed in the PKL.

Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2025: Squads

UP Yoddhas Squad: Guman Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Rane, Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Shivam Choudhary, Keshav Kumar, Jatin Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Ronak Nain, Sumit Sangwan (captain), Ashu Singh (vice-captain), Sahul Kumar, Hitesh Kadiyan, Jayesh Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin Manipal.

Telugu Titans Squad: Vijay Malik (captain), Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Sagar, Manjeet, Shankar Gadai, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Praful Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Bharat, Shubham Shinde, Aman, Amir Ejlali, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu Malik, Rahul Dagar, Ganesh Parki.

Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When is the Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas in PKL 2025?

The Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2025 match 3 kicks off at 9 pm IST on Saturday, August 30 and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where to watch the Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas in PKL 2025?

The Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2025 match 3 will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar platform.

Published At:
