Suhas Yathiraj was yet again stopped at silver while Sukant Kadam missed a bronze as both the Indians lost their respective matches in the men's singles SL4 medal matches at the Paris Paralympics. (Day Blog | Full Coverage)
Yathiraj lost 9-21, 13-21 to France’s Lucas Mazur, the same opponent who had defeated the Indian at the Tokyo Paralympics. Even with the defeat, Yathiraj became the first Indian shuttler to win back-to-back silver medals at the Paralympics.
The loss meant Lucas once again denied Suhas the glory, having beaten him in the Tokyo Paralympics final three years ago.
Born with a congenital deformity in his left ankle, which significantly affected his mobility, Suhas plays in SL4 category which is meant for athletes competing while standing with less severe impairment than in SL3.
His silver took India's medal tally in Paris Paralympics para-badminton to four, following the gold won by Kumar Nitesh (SL3) and silver and bronze claimed by Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass in women's singles SU5.
(With PTI inputs)