St. Jude Championship Golf: Jordan Spieth Plans For Wrist Surgery After Poor Show

Jordan Spieth plans to have surgery on his troublesome wrist injury as soon as possible, the American said after his disappointing FedEx Cup playoffs exit. (More Sports News)
The three-time major champion could only finish nine-over par at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, leaving him towards the bottom of the leaderboard and well short of the top-10 position required to progress.
Spieth has battled with a wrist issue for over a year, having first suffered the injury ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship before attempting various treatments to avoid going under the knife.
Yet the 31-year-old has acknowledged surgery is now needed, hoping to get the issue with his left hand resolved.
"I've got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I'll go through the process of what I'm supposed to do from there," Spieth said on Sunday.
The tendon issue has shown no signs of healing, with Spieth expecting a three-month recovery period for his wrist to heal.
"If I don't have a reason to try to rush back – which I don't – I'll probably just take it as slow as I can," he added.
Spieth has failed to make the cut eight times this year in 21 tournaments, though Sunday was just the second instance he has not managed to progress past the first round of the FedEx Cup.
"I kept trying not to make excuses for myself because it didn't hurt when I was swinging," Spieth said.
"But it doesn't seem coincidental based on the amount of time, and really the results being the exact same every single week. So I'm very hopeful.
"I think there's some clarity in getting it done. There's also some uncertainty, and so it's a little scary.
"But also, if I can learn to find some patience – which I'm not very good at doing – then I think I could come back stronger."