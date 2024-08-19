Other Sports

St. Jude Championship Golf: Jordan Spieth Plans For Wrist Surgery After Poor Show

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth could only finish nine-over par at the St. Jude Championship, leaving him towards the bottom of the leaderboard and well short of the top-10 position required to progress

Jordan-Spieth-golfer
Jordan Spieth is out of the FedEx Cup and planning surgery for as soon as possible.
info_icon

Jordan Spieth plans to have surgery on his troublesome wrist injury as soon as possible, the American said after his disappointing FedEx Cup playoffs exit. (More Sports News)

The three-time major champion could only finish nine-over par at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, leaving him towards the bottom of the leaderboard and well short of the top-10 position required to progress.

Spieth has battled with a wrist issue for over a year, having first suffered the injury ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship before attempting various treatments to avoid going under the knife.

Yet the 31-year-old has acknowledged surgery is now needed, hoping to get the issue with his left hand resolved.

"I've got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I'll go through the process of what I'm supposed to do from there," Spieth said on Sunday.

The tendon issue has shown no signs of healing, with Spieth expecting a three-month recovery period for his wrist to heal.

"If I don't have a reason to try to rush back – which I don't – I'll probably just take it as slow as I can," he added.

Spieth has failed to make the cut eight times this year in 21 tournaments, though Sunday was just the second instance he has not managed to progress past the first round of the FedEx Cup.

"I kept trying not to make excuses for myself because it didn't hurt when I was swinging," Spieth said.

"But it doesn't seem coincidental based on the amount of time, and really the results being the exact same every single week. So I'm very hopeful.

"I think there's some clarity in getting it done. There's also some uncertainty, and so it's a little scary.

"But also, if I can learn to find some patience – which I'm not very good at doing – then I think I could come back stronger."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2024: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  4. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  5. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
Football News
  1. Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Wants Raheem Sterling To Stay
  2. Verona 3-0 Napoli, Serie A: Antonio Conte Oversees Humiliating Loss
  3. EFL League One: Bolton Draw Proves Wrexham Are Competitive, Says Phil Parkinson
  4. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea, EPL: Erling Haaland Targets All-Round Improvements After Win
  5. Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City, EPL: Enzo Maresca Claims Blues Matched Holders Despite Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  2. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In Odisha, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Lashes Bengal
  2. Air Conditioner Falls From Second Floor, Kills 18-Year-Old Boy In Delhi
  3. ‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
  4. Viral Video | Angry Crowd Throws Bikes From Flyover After Bikers Perform Stunts In Bengaluru
  5. Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
World News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know