Other Sports

Sadegh Beit Sayah Disqualification: Five Other Paralympians Who Were Stripped Off Medals

While Sayah has been disqualified for breaching the Code of Conduct, there have been other reasons of para athletes getting disqualified too. Here are five other para athletes who have been stripped off their Paralympics medals

Sadegh-Beit-Sayah
Sadegh Beit Sayah celebrating after winning the gold medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 Photo: X/ @mariiiamgoli
info_icon

Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah on Saturday was stripped off his Paris Paralympics gold medal after he was disqualified from the men's javelin throw F41 final. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The Iranian had beaten India's Navdeep Singh to win the gold medal, only for him and his team to know just after the final that he had been disqualified. Due to the disqualification, Singh's silver was upgraded to gold and he became the first Indian to win a gold in the javelin throw F41 classifiation.

Sadegh Beit Sayah celebrating after winning the gold medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 - X/ @mariiiamgoli
Sadegh Sayah DQ: Why Was Iranian Athlete's Gold Stripped At Paralympics 2024?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

No specific reason was pointed out for the disqualification of Sayah. The decision was made under rule 8.1 of the body which is related to the Code of Conduct and Ethics.

"World Para Athletics (WPA) is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport of Para athletics. All participants in the sport, including athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, have a responsibility to uphold these standards and ensure that the sport is conducted in a fair, honest, and transparent manner," WPA's statement about the disqualification stated.

Sayah displayed a black flag with arabic insicription after his victory and that is speculated to be the reason behind his disqualification.

Iranian Paralympics body has appealed against the decision.

While Sayah has been disqualified for breaching the Code of Conduct, there have been other reasons of para athletes getting disqualified too. Here are five other para athletes who have been stripped off their Paralympics medals.

Serkan Yıldırım (Turkiye)

Turkiye's Serkan Yildrim's gold medal in the men's 100m T12 classification at the Paris Paralympics was stripped after he was found to be ineligible for the said classification. He was also barred from competing in the 400m event of the same classification.

Indian javelin thrower Navdeep Singh at the Paris Paralympics 2024. - Photo: X | Defence News Of India
Did Navdeep Singh's Silver Medal Was Upgraded To Gold At Paris Paralympics 2024?

BY Jagdish Yadav

Jaryd Clifford (Australia)

Australian para athlete Jaryd Clifford got a bronze at the Paris Paralympics after he finished third in the men's 5000m T13 final. However, Clifford was stripped off bronze after he dropped the tether which ties him to his guide just moments before finishing the race. As per rules, vision-impaired runners must hold onto the tether until they’ve finished the race in its entirety.

Roża Kozakowska (Poland)

A pillow was the reason behind Poland's Roża Kozakowska getting stripped off her medal despite setting a new record at the Paris Paralympics in the women's F32 club throw final.

The size of the pillow was bigger than the rules and thus Kozakowska was disqualified and her celebrations curtailed even after her record throw.

Giacomo Perini (Italy)

The joy of Giacomo Perini after clinching bronze in Paris in the PR1 men’s single sculls final was short-lived as he was disqualified for having a phone on his boat. The Italian Paralympics body has appealed the decision as Perini argued that the phone was just for oversight.

Vinod Kumar (India)

Vinod Kumar had claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the discus throw event (F52 category). However, the medal was taken back citing Kumar's ‘intentional misrepresentation’ of his abilities. He was also suspended for two years.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: SL Aim To Cut ENG's Lead
  3. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  5. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
Football News
  1. Republic Of Ireland 0-2 England, UEFA Nations League: Declan Rice 'Was Never Going To Celebrate' Against IRL
  2. UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Impressed With 'Flashy' Netherlands, Defends Matthijs De Ligt Mistakes
  3. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics
  4. GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics
  5. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open: 'Speechless' Aryna Sabalenka Says Jessica Pegula's Grand Slam Wait Will End
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  4. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  5. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. India 0-0 China Hockey LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Look To Dominate Hosts
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  2. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  3. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
  4. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  5. Kolkata Rape & Murder: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns; CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus At RG Kar | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
  2. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  3. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs