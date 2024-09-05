Other Sports

Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn Apologises To Breakdancing Community After Paris Olympics Flop Show

Gunn's performance at the Paris Olympics, which included hopping like a kangaroo and flailing on the floor, led to her exit from the round-robin stage

Rachael-Raygun-Gunn-Paris-Olympics-Breakdancing-AP-Photo
Rachael “Raygun” Gunn performs at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Australian breaker Rachael Gunn has apologized to the breakdancing community after her much-ridiculed Olympic performance at the Paris Olympics that grabbed the headlines worldwide. In her first interview since the event, Gunn defended herself as Australia's top-B girl. (More Sports News)

As per a report in the news.com.au, in an interview with The Project, Gunn said she regrets over the backlash she received post Olympics. “It’s really sad to hear those criticisms. I’m sorry for the backlash the community has faced, but I can’t control how people react,” Gunn was quoted.

Gunn also spoke on what she went through during the ordeal, that included cameras and paparazzi's chasing after her on the streets. She said, “That was really wild. If people are chasing me, what do I do? But that really did put me in a state of panic.”

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Frank Franklin
Raygun Profile: Who Is Australia's First B-Girl In Paris Olympics 2024?

BY Jagdish Yadav

The sport of breaking made its Olympic debut in Paris, and one of the lasting images was the performance of Gunn, a 36-year-old university professor from Sydney — who did a “kangaroo dance” among other questionable moves during her routine — and did not receive a single point from any of the nine judges in either round.

Gunn was subsequently mocked for her efforts, including a parody on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the United States. In the video, she said she was subjected to abuse that went beyond criticism of her dance moves.

“I’d really like to ask the press to please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community and the broader street dance community,” she had said. “Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this. So I ask you to please respect their privacy.”

Gunn received strong support from Australian Olympic team leader Anna Meares while in Paris.

(with AP inputs)

