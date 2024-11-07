Other Sports

Rachael Gunn Retires: Aussie Breaker 'Raygun' Dances Off Into Retirement After Olympics Backlash

'Raygun' made the decision to retire from professional breakdancing following online mockery of her unconventional routine at the Paris Olympics

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Australias Rachael Gunn
Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
info_icon

Australian breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, one of the most talked-about figures from breakdancing's debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the wrong reasons, has confirmed her retirement from competitive breakdancing. (More Sports News)

Gunn revealed that the harsh backlash following her performance at the Paris Olympics played a major role in her decision.

Gunn, also known as B-girl Raygun, failed to score in all three of her competition rounds in August, with a routine that featured unconventional moves like the sprinkler and a kangaroo hop.

The 37-year-old university lecturer's performance garnered global attention, drawing ridicule and fueling conspiracy theories about her qualification, while also sparking renewed criticism of breakdancing's inclusion in the Olympics.

Raygun performed unorthodox moves like the kangaroo hop at the Paris Olympics 2024, leaving many shocked. Yet, she later stunned everyone by claiming the top spot in breaking’s latest world rankings.

Gunn told a Sydney radio station that she plans to retire from competition just three months after her unconventional routine at the Paris Olympics led to ridicule and sparked conspiracy theories about her qualification for the Games.

She said, "I just didn't have any control over how people saw me or who I was. I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now. I think the level of scrutiny that's going to be there, and people will be filming it, and it will go online."

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn performs at the Paris Olympics 2024. - AP
Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn Apologises To Breakdancing Community After Paris Olympics Flop Show

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Breakdancing was contested at the Olympics for the first time, but it may be a one-time event, as it’s not scheduled for the Olympic program in Los Angeles 2028 or Brisbane 2032. Gunn’s routine became a focal point, leading many to question why breakdancing was even included in the Olympics.

She claimed that people began chasing her after the controversy surrounding her performance, with cameras following her through the streets of Paris. In an interview with The Project on Australia’s Channel 10 in September, Rachael “Raygun” Gunn described how she struggled with the intense public reaction.

“That was really wild,” she said. “If people are chasing me, what do I do? That really put me in a state of panic. I was nervous to be out in public. It was pretty nerve-wracking for a while.”

Gunn added, "People didn’t understand breaking and were just angry about my performance," she added. "The conspiracy theories were awful, and that was really upsetting. People are attacking our reputation and integrity, none of it was based on facts."

Gunn's performance was mocked both online and on television, even being featured in a sketch on Jimmy Fallon's late-night TV show.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Preview: Young Stars Aim For Victory In Series Opener In Durban
  2. Former India Cricketer Sandeep Patil Lauds John Wright's Coaching Style In His Autobiography
  3. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty Tons Help Windies Beat England By Eight Wickets - In Pics
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In 50-Player Shortlist For WBBL Team Of The Decade
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: OMA To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics
  2. UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics
  3. UAE's Al-Ain Sack Coach Hernan Crespo Less Than 6 Months After AFC Champions League Triumph
  4. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Arteta Says Gunners Were 'Harshly Done By', Citing Merino's Missed Penalty
  5. Premier League: Fulham Full Of Confidence For Crystal Palace Trip After Dramatic Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Video
  2. Centre Doubles Fine For Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality | Details
  3. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  4. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  5. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  3. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  4. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  5. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
World News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law
  3. This Year Likely To Be Hottest On Record For Second Time, Says European Climate Agency
  4. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  5. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival