PM Narendra Modi Meets India’s Paralympic Heroes, Lauds Record Haul Of 29 Medals In Paris Games

Visually impaired judoka Kapil Parmar, who etched his name in history by becoming India’s first Paralympic medal-winner in judo, also attended the meeting. Parmar was seen getting his medal signed by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction. PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with India's Paris Paralympics contingent, in New Delhi. PTI Photo
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed India’s triumphant Paralympians to his residence on Thursday to honour their unprecedented achievement at the recently concluded Paris Paralympic Games. (More Sports News)

The Indian contingent made history by securing a remarkable total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze, marking the nation’s best-ever performance at the Paralympics.

A 43-second video shared by the Sports Ministry captured the moment as the Prime Minister congratulated the medal winners, interacted with them, and celebrated their exceptional accomplishments. The event was graced by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Devendra Jhajharia, both of whom joined the Prime Minister in recognizing the athletes’ achievements.

Avani Lekhara. - X/AvaniLekhara
Who Is Avani Lekhara, The First Indian To Win Back-To-Back Paralympics Gold

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Among the attendees were several trailblazers of Indian Paralympic sport. Wheelchair-bound shooter Avani Lekhara, who successfully defended her title by winning her second consecutive Paralympic gold in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1), was seen posing with the Prime Minister.

Visually impaired judoka Kapil Parmar, who etched his name in history by becoming India’s first Paralympic medal-winner in judo, also attended the meeting. Parmar was seen getting his medal signed by Modi, a moment that captured the pride and joy of the entire contingent.

Indian para athlete Kapil Parmar - X
Who Is Kapil Parmar? The Judoka Who Won India's First-Ever Judo Medal At Paris Paralympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India’s performance in the Paris Paralympic Games shattered previous records. The 84-member team surpassed the nation’s prior-best tally of 19 medals, achieved at the Tokyo Games three years ago. This year’s feat included many historic firsts, such as multiple medals in track events in athletics and a gold in archery, won by Harvinder Singh. The country also celebrated success in mixed team events, with armless archer Sheetal Devi earning a bronze alongside teammate Rakesh Kumar.

Following their return to India, the Paralympians have been celebrated across the country for their exemplary performances. The government, in a move to recognize their hard work and dedication, awarded cash prizes to the medal winners.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented Rs 75 lakh to each gold medallist, Rs 50 lakh to silver medallists, and Rs 30 lakh to bronze winners. Those who excelled in mixed team events, like Sheetal Devi and his teammate Rakesh Kumar received Rs 22.5 lakh.

