Paris Olympics Day 1, Top Pic: Australian Women's 4x100m Relay Team Breaks Games Record

With the victory on Saturday, Emma McKeon became the most decorated Olympian in Australian history with six gold medals to her name. She surpassed the legendary Ian Thorpe, who last competed at Athens 2004

australia-women-4x100m-relay-swimming-team-gold-paris-olympics-ap-photo
The triumphant Australian women's 4x100m relay swimming team of Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma Mckeon and Meg Harris. Photo: AP
Among several resplendent images from Day 1 of Paris Olympic Games 2024, one that struck out was that of the victorious Australian women's 4x100m relay swimming team that broke the Olympic record on Saturday, July 27. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Australia swam their way to the gold medal with a Games-best timing of 3:28.92. The United States claimed the silver and set an American record to boot, with a time of 3:30.20, followed by the People’s Republic of China, who took home the bronze with 3:30.30.

The Australian quartet comprised Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon. McKeon, who swam the third leg of the relay, is now the most decorated Olympian in Australian history with six gold to her name. She surpasses the legendary Ian Thorpe, who last competed at Athens 2004.

The Australians led the race from start to finish, as the United States and the People’s Republic of China fought for second place.

"[There's] so many people I would dedicate this to, my parents who are in the stands and my partner Joel, he's here tonight too, which is really special," Jack said after winning gold.

"There's no words for the amount of support they've given me up to this point. My coach Dean, he is my backbone when I can't stand at times, so I'm immensely grateful to him, and all the sponsors that helped me get to this point."

The United States made a late surge but were unable to overtake Australia. Their team included Simone Manuel, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh. China were second for some time but eventually fell to third. They were led by Cheng Yujie, Wu Qingfeng, Yang Junxuan, and Zhang Yufei.

