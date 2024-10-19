Pereira Vs Hernandez Live Streaming, UFC Vegas 99: When, Where To Watch The Fight Night

The highly anticipated night in the fight club has arrived! Pereira takes on Hernandez at UFC Vegas 99, a mixed martial arts (MMA) event set for October 19, 2024, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. (More Boxing News)
In the main event, No. 13 ranked UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez faces off against the dynamic No. 14 Michel Pereira, who boasts a rich background from HEAT Japan and Road FC Korea.
The night promises to showcase thrill with Pereira's explosive aggression, a fighter who seeks quick finishes against opponents. Will Periera achieve an early victory or find himself in a difficult spot with Hernandez's whizzer kicks and guillotine submissions, that could seize any openings?
The fighters are ready for the battle with both Hernandez and Pereira tipped the scales at 185.5 pounds.
UFC Fight Night Pereira vs Hernandez: Main Card
Anthony Hernandez vs Michel Pereira (Middleweight bout)
Rob Font vs Kyler Philips (Bantamweight bout)
Charles Johnson vs Sumudaerji (Flyweight bout)
Brady Hiestand vs Jake Hadley (Bantamweight bout)
Darren Elkins vs Daniel Pineda (Featherweight bout)
Matheus Nicolau vs Asu Almabayev (Flyweight bout)
UFC Vegas 99 Pereira vs Hernandez: Prelim Card
Brad Katona vs Jean Matsumoto (Bantamweight bout)
Joselyne Edwards vs Tamires Vidal (Woman’s Bantamweight bout)
Jessica Penne vs Elise Reed (Woman’s Strawweight bout)
Melissa Martinez vs Alice Ardelean (Woman’s Strawweight bout)
Austen Lane vs Robelis Despaigne (Heavyweight bout)
Pereira Vs Hernandez, UFC Vegas 99 Live Streaming Details:
When is Pereira Vs Hernandez, UFC Vegas 99 fight?
Pereira vs Hernandez, UFC Vegas 99, will take place on October 19, Saturday 2024, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims will start at 1 AM IST, followed by the main card at 4 AM IST.
Where to watch Pereira Vs Hernandez, UFC Vegas 99 fight?
Pereira Vs Hernandez, UFC Vegas 99 can be watched live on Sony Sports TEN 2 (English) and Sony Sports TEN 3 channels. The UFC 307 will be available to live stream on Sony LIV app or website with in India.