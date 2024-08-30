Paris Paralympics: India's Mona Agarwal Bags Bronze In Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

India’s medal rush at the 2024 Paris Paralympics sweetened as Mona Agarwal claimed bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. (Full Paralympics Coverage|More Sports News)
Agarwal ended with a final score of 228.7, losing to Yunri Lee, missing out to set up an all-Indian shootout for gold.
"It was difficult, but I was able to do it. I’m thankful. Of course, he’s a champion (her coach), he’s made us proud so many times, and we have learned from him, so very thankful,” Mona Agarwal told PCI after clinching bronze.
PM Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian shooter for her historic achievement in Paris.
Mona had been super consistent throughout the rounds, and also eclipsed to the top after 20 shots with a score of 208.1
However, a 10.0 in her 22nd shot ended their campaign in the final, successfully claiming a bronze medal.