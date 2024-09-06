Paris Paralympics Day 9: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

India, currently ranked 16th in the medal table with a record-breaking 25 medals, aims to extend its tally further today. The Indian contingent will participate in five medal events across athletics, powerlifting, and canoeing on the ninth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Today, around 57 medal events are scheduled, including 15 in swimming and 16 in athletics.
India's Medal Prospect On Day 9 Of Paris Paralympics
On September 6, Friday, India’s hopes for medal glory will rest on the following athletes:
In para athletics, India has strong prospects for medals today. Dipesh Kumar, who secured a gold medal in the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi last December, will aim to replicate that stellar performance in the Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final.
Praveen Kumar will also shine, striving for success in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final.
Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary will represent India in the Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final, while Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema will look to make their mark in the Men’s Shot Put F57 Final.
In powerlifting, Kasthuri Rajamani will be India’s sole warrior, battling for a medal in the Women’s Up to 67kg Final.
All Medal Events Of Paris Paralympics Day 9
Para Cycling Road
13:00 onwards - Men’s C4-5 Road Race, Women’s C4-5 Road Race, Men’s B Road Race, Women’s B Road Race
Para Athletics
13:30 onwards - Women’s Long Jump - T47
Women’s Shot Put - F12
Men’s Javelin Throw - F54
Men’s 1500m - T20
Women’s 1500m - T20
Men’s 100m - T52
Men’s High Jump - T64
Men’s Discus Throw - F37
Para Table Tennis
13:30 - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Semifinals
13:30 - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Semifinals
14:30 - Men’s Singles - MS8 - Semifinals
15:30 - Men’s up to 72kg Final
15:30 - Women’s Singles - WS8 - Semifinals
17:30 - Men’s Singles - MS1 - Gold Medal Match
Wheelchair Tennis
15:30 - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
17:00 - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
17:00 - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Gold Medal Match
21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Gold Medal Match
‘22:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Gold Medal Match
23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Gold Medal Match
Powerlifting
17:05 - Women’s up to 61kg Final
20:30 - Women’s up to 67kg Final
22:05 - Men’s up to 80kg Final
Sitting Volleyball
18:30 - Men’s Bronze Medal Match
23:00 - Men’s Gold Medal Match
Para Judo
19:30 onwards -Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A
Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B
Women -57 kg J2 Final
Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A
Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B
Men -73 kg J1 Final, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A
Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J1 Final
Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A
Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J2 Final
Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A
Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B
Women -70 kg J2 Final
Para Equestrian
19:33 - Team Event - Grade III
Para Swimming
21:00 - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S6
Women’s 400m Freestyle - S6
Men’s 50m Butterfly - S5
Women’s 50m Butterfly - S5
Men’s 100m Backstroke - S10
Women’s 100m Backstroke - S10
Men’s 100m Butterfly - S9
Women’s 100m Butterfly - S9
Men’s 100m Backstroke - S14
Women’s 100m Backstroke - S14
Men’s 50m Freestyle - S3
Men’s 50m Freestyle - S4
Women’s 50m Freestyle - S4
Men’s 100m Butterfly - S11
Men’s 100m Freestyle - S8
Wheelchair Fencing
22:00 - Women’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout
22:35 - Women’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout
23:10 - Men’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout
23:45 - Women’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout
00:20 - Men’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout
00:55 - Women’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout
Para Athletics
22:30 - Women’s Javelin Throw - F46
Men’s Shot Put - F57
Women’s 100m - T64
Men’s 400m - T62
Women’s Long Jump - T20
Women’s Discus Throw - F38
4x100m Universal Relay
Men’s 100m - T51