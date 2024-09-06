Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 9: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

In para-athletics, India has strong prospects for medals today. Dipesh Kumar, who secured a gold medal in the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi last December, will aim to replicate that stellar performance in the Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final

India at Paris Paralympics 2024_Sumit Antil after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event
2024 Paris Paralympics: Sumit Antil poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event | Photo: PTI
India, currently ranked 16th in the medal table with a record-breaking 25 medals, aims to extend its tally further today. The Indian contingent will participate in five medal events across athletics, powerlifting, and canoeing on the ninth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Today, around 57 medal events are scheduled, including 15 in swimming and 16 in athletics.

India's Medal Prospect On Day 9 Of Paris Paralympics

On September 6, Friday, India’s hopes for medal glory will rest on the following athletes:

Praveen Kumar will also shine, striving for success in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final.

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary will represent India in the Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final, while Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema will look to make their mark in the Men’s Shot Put F57 Final.

In powerlifting, Kasthuri Rajamani will be India’s sole warrior, battling for a medal in the Women’s Up to 67kg Final.

All Medal Events Of Paris Paralympics Day 9

Para Cycling Road

13:00 onwards - Men’s C4-5 Road Race, Women’s C4-5 Road Race, Men’s B Road Race, Women’s B Road Race

Para Athletics

13:30 onwards - Women’s Long Jump - T47

Women’s Shot Put - F12

Men’s Javelin Throw - F54

Men’s 1500m - T20

Women’s 1500m - T20

Men’s 100m - T52

Men’s High Jump - T64

Men’s Discus Throw - F37

Para Table Tennis

13:30 - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Semifinals

13:30 - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Semifinals

14:30 - Men’s Singles - MS8 - Semifinals

15:30 - Men’s up to 72kg Final

15:30 - Women’s Singles - WS8 - Semifinals

17:30 - Men’s Singles - MS1 - Gold Medal Match

Wheelchair Tennis

15:30 - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

15:30 - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

17:00 - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

17:00 - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Gold Medal Match

21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Gold Medal Match

‘22:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS7 - Gold Medal Match

23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Gold Medal Match

Powerlifting

17:05 - Women’s up to 61kg Final

20:30 - Women’s up to 67kg Final

22:05 - Men’s up to 80kg Final

Sitting Volleyball

18:30 - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

23:00 - Men’s Gold Medal Match

Para Judo

19:30 onwards -Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A

Women -57 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B

Women -57 kg J2 Final

Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A

Men -73 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B

Men -73 kg J1 Final, Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A

Women -70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women -70 kg J1 Final

Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A

Men -73 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -73 kg J2 Final

Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A

Women -70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B

Women -70 kg J2 Final

Para Equestrian

19:33 - Team Event - Grade III

Para Swimming

21:00 - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S6

Women’s 400m Freestyle - S6

Men’s 50m Butterfly - S5

Women’s 50m Butterfly - S5

Men’s 100m Backstroke - S10

Women’s 100m Backstroke - S10

Men’s 100m Butterfly - S9

Women’s 100m Butterfly - S9

Men’s 100m Backstroke - S14

Women’s 100m Backstroke - S14

Men’s 50m Freestyle - S3

Men’s 50m Freestyle - S4

Women’s 50m Freestyle - S4

Men’s 100m Butterfly - S11

Men’s 100m Freestyle - S8

Wheelchair Fencing

22:00 - Women’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category B Bronze Medal Bout

22:35 - Women’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Épée Category A Bronze Medal Bout

23:10 - Men’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout

23:45 - Women’s Épée Category B Gold Medal Bout

00:20 - Men’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout

00:55 - Women’s Épée Category A Gold Medal Bout

Para Athletics

22:30 - Women’s Javelin Throw - F46

Men’s Shot Put - F57

Women’s 100m - T64

Men’s 400m - T62

Women’s Long Jump - T20

Women’s Discus Throw - F38

4x100m Universal Relay

Men’s 100m - T51

