Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Jackie Chan Joins The Torch Relay

Jackie Chan carries the Paralympic torch in Paris. AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Welcome to the live coverage of the Paris Paralympics 2024 being held at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. Para-athletes from all over the world have gathered for the inauguration of the Paralympics 2024 in Paris, France on 28th August 2024. India's Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Jadhav are named flag-bearers of the Indian contingent. Follow the live updates of the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2024, 10:15:54 pm IST Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Jackie Chan Joins Torch Relay Jackie Flamme ! 🔥🥋



📸 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/tkFn4RQsep — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 28, 2024

28 Aug 2024, 10:08:39 pm IST When Opening Ceremony Will Start? The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST on 28th August 2024. The ceremony will held at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. The live streaming of the opening ceremony will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.