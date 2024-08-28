Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Jackie Chan Joins The Torch Relay

Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Jackie Chan Joins Torch Relay
The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST on 28th August 2024. The ceremony will held at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. The live streaming of the opening ceremony will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
The stage is set for the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024 at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. Follow the live updates with us and get all details of the Indian and other contingents, here.