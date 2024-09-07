Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games

On the tenth day (September 7, Saturday) of the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, Google is once again featuring a special Doodle, this time to celebrate the equestrian sport at the Games. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
The creative Doodle shows a blue bird riding a silver horse. In the background, para referees are shown sitting, while on the other side, a horse is prancing.
Today at the Paris Paralympics, five medal events will take place in equestrian:
13:00 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade IV
14:27 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade V
16:09 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade I
17:36 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade II
19:03 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade III
History of Para-Equestrian
Equestrian was not part of the Paralympic Games from the beginning; it was first included in the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Athletes from around the world, regardless of their physical or visual impairments, can participate in these events.
There are dressage events which include three distinct tests: : the Championship Test, the Freestyle Test, and the Team Test, which involves three to four members.
What determines the champions is the level of horsemanship skills the riders demonstrate. They are allowed to use devices such as dressage crops, connecting rein bars, rubber bands, and other aids in their respective events.
At the Rio Paralympics 2016, eleven gold medals were awarded in this sport: one for the overall team and ten in individual competitions, including both the individual and freestyle tests across five sport classes. This format was also used in Tokyo 2020 and will continue in Paris 2024.