Paris Paralympic Medallists Welcomed By Dhol, Garlands On Their Return: Watch

India para athletes returned with their highest-ever medal haul of 29 from Paris, leaving the Tokyo Paralympics tally of 19 way behind

Indian para athletes on their return from Paris. Photo: X/PCI
Dhol beats sounded loud as Indian Paralympic medallists returned to grand welcome at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. Hundred of supporters gathered around the arrival gate of the Indira Gandhi International airport to welcome the winners who were greeted with chants of their names and garlands upon their return from Paris. (More Sports News)

India para athletes returned with their highest-ever medal haul of 29 from Paris, leaving the Tokyo Paralympics tally of 19 way behind. Team India won seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals at the Paris Paralympics, finishing 18th in the medal tally. This was Team India's best ever finish on the medal tally too.

"Thank you so much for this grand welcome," javelin thrower Sumit Antil who defended his gold medal from Tokyo at Paris told PTI.

Harvinder Singh celebrates on the podium after winning the men's individual recurve archery gold medal at Paris Paralympic Games 2024. - AP
Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh Holds Forth On Mental Training's Role In Golden Glory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

17-year-old Sheetal Devi was overwhelmed by the welcome. Devi who was born without arms won hearts all over the world through her performance in archery. She missed the medal in women's individual round but teamed up with Rakesh Kumar to clinch the bronze in the mixed team event.

"I have had a great experience. I am very happy that India won two medals in archery. We have got good support and that's why we have won so many medals," she said referring to India's record overall haul.

India's second archery medal came through Harvinder Singh who won gold medal in the men's individual archery. Singh told PTI that he would like to keep himself busy after his golden run in Paris.

"I like to keep myself busy. It helps my focus, the mind wanders less. Any person who is distressed or defeated can take inspiration from para-athletes," he said even as supporters showered flower petals on him and fellow archer Sheetal Devi.

Another Javelin thrower Navdeep, who competes in the F41 classification owing to his short stature, was lifted by his supporters as he celebrated with them. Navdeep won the gold medal with a personal best of 47.32m.

