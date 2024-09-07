When the margins are as thin as they are in archery, it is the mind that holds the key. And the experience of managing what's between the ears well in high-stakes scenarios is what two-time Paralympics medallist Harvinder Singh credits for his historic success in Paris. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
"Everyone works hard, everyone prepares the best they can. But having prior experience of handling pressure at the Paralympics helped me execute what I had in mind, on the field," Harvinder says in an interaction. The 33-year-old had bagged bronze in Tokyo, and went all the way at the Paris 2024 Games, clinching India's first archery gold medal at the Olympics or Paralympics stage.
The legacy of his feat is undeniable, and will be known better in the years to come. "This medal will help in the progress of the sport," Harvinder agrees.
Everyone was expecting Harvinder, whose bronze in Tokyo was also India's first-ever archery medal at the Olympics or Paralympics, to better the colour three years hence. The burden was expectations is never an easy one to bear.
But this is where all the planning and strategies come into the picture. The star para archer explains: "I was really happy when I got to final, as a medal was assured for the country. But I knew I cannot be complacent, as the focus was on that gold medal.
"My strategy for the final was simple: take the lead in the first few sets. Putting up good scores right from the start helps reduce the pressure. This way, you give no chance to the opponent."
And that's exactly what Harvinder did in the gold medal match, prevailing over Poland's Lukasz Ciszek by a comprehensive 6-0 margin (28-24, 28-27, 29-25).
Again, it's his mindset that made the difference. Harvinder says his confidence stemmed from the way he approached his practice sessions. "My competition is with myself. For every end we practised, we targeted a score of 29 to win and 28 to tie. So I practised in that manner, that I must score 29 in practice so that I can deliver 28 or nearby in the match scenario."
Getting time to acclimatise to the conditions, in the company of his coaches was of great help. "We had good preparations in India. Both the coaches, Gaurav Sharma Sir and Jeevan Sir were with me. Plus, we reached Paris 15 days earlier for training."
There was time dedicated specifically for the mental aspect too. "Yes, our coaches made sure of it. They taught us not be too happy with small achievements and have that winning mentality. We had designated mental training sessions in SAI Sonepat as well."
Then there is the weather variable, which often plays a big role in archery. The day after we claimed the men's recurve title, Harvinder was back competing in the mixed team category alongside Pooja Jatyan. The conditions were in stark contrast to those the previous day, with rain and wind holding sway.
How do elite athletes prepare for such conditions? "You try them out, and check where the arrows are going for 5-10 minutes before the match. Most importantly, you should have confidence on yourself."
Unfortunately, that did not lead to another medal for Harvinder as the Indian duo lost narrowly (4-5) to Slovenia's Dejan Fabcic and Ziva Lavrinc in the bronze medal match.
Nevertheless, the 33-year-old from Kaithal, Haryana went where no Indian archer had gone before, and is bound to motivate aspiring archers to take up the sport. This is what Harvinder has to say to such youngsters: "Keep the faith. It is not pre-ordained that you will win a medal each time, but is not pre-ordained that you will lose each time, either. If you keep at it, success is bound to come your way."
Meanwhile, after his gold-winning exploits, Harvinder is gearing up for a new challenge: completing his PhD in economics. "I was active in studies until 2018, but after winning gold at the Asian Para Games, my PhD was delayed due to sports commitments. I will try to complete my doctorate from Punjab University in Patiala within the next few months."
As for his sporting goals, Harvinder says he will gun for gold at every future competition. "I want the national anthem to be played at the big stage. Every athlete dreams of this, and I hope to replicate my Paralympics success at the World Championships and other upcoming national, international competitions."
For now, he is basking in the golden glory and has been chosen to be India's flag-bearer for the Paris 2024 closing ceremony alongside track-and-field medallist Preethi Pal.