Sports

Harvinder Singh Wins India's First-Ever Archery Gold In Paralympic History - In Pics

Tokyo Paralympics bronze-medallist Harvinder Singh scripted history on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), becoming the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics or Olympics. He beat Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in a one-sided final 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25). The 33-year-old Indian won five back-to-back matches in a single day, showing neither fatigue nor nerves to clinch India's second medal in archery at the Paris 2024 Games. Both of Harvinder's legs are impaired owing to the side effects of dengue treatment that he underwent as a toddler.