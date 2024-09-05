Sports

Harvinder Singh Wins India's First-Ever Archery Gold In Paralympic History - In Pics

Tokyo Paralympics bronze-medallist Harvinder Singh scripted history on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), becoming the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics or Olympics. He beat Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in a one-sided final 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25). The 33-year-old Indian won five back-to-back matches in a single day, showing neither fatigue nor nerves to clinch India's second medal in archery at the Paris 2024 Games. Both of Harvinder's legs are impaired owing to the side effects of dengue treatment that he underwent as a toddler.

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh during mens Individual Recurve Open competition
2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh during men's Individual Recurve Open competition | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal
2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Mens Individual Recurve Open gold medal winner Harvinder Singh
2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Men's Individual Recurve Open gold medal winner Harvinder Singh | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh celebrates after winning the gold medal
2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh celebrates after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Gold medalist Harvinder Singh of India, right, and silver medalist Lukasz Ciszek of Poland
2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Gold medalist Harvinder Singh of India, right, and silver medalist Lukasz Ciszek of Poland | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India, gold medalist, right, and Lukasz Ciszek of Poland, silver medalist, celebrate on the podium after the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Gold medalist Harvinder Singh, center, with silver medalist Lukasz Ciszek, left, and bronze medalist Mohammad Reza Arab Amiri
2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Gold medalist Harvinder Singh, center, with silver medalist Lukasz Ciszek, left, and bronze medalist Mohammad Reza Arab Amiri | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India, center, Lukasz Ciszek of Poland, left, and Mohammad Reza Arab Amiri of Iran celebrate on the podium after the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

