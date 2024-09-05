Harvinder Singh of India competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Harvinder Singh of India celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Harvinder Singh of India, gold medalist, right, and Lukasz Ciszek of Poland, silver medalist, celebrate on the podium after the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Harvinder Singh of India, center, Lukasz Ciszek of Poland, left, and Mohammad Reza Arab Amiri of Iran celebrate on the podium after the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.