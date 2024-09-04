Harvinder Singh In Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Archer Books Final Berth

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open: Who Is Harvinder Singh?
Hailing from a family of farmers from Ajit Nagar in Haryana, Harvinder faced significant adversity early in life.
When he was just one and a half years old, he contracted dengue and received injections for treatment. Unfortunately, the side effects of these injections resulted in a loss of function in his legs.
Despite this early challenge, he found a passion for archery after getting inspiration from 2012 London Paralympics.
He made his debut at the 2017 Para Archery World Championship, finishing seventh.
Paris Paralympics: When Is Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live?
India's Harvinder Singh will take on Colombia's Hector Julio Ramirez in the quarter-final of the men's individual recurve open at the Paris Paralympics, and the match is scheduled to start at 9:17 PM IST.
Harvinder starts with a 9, and he’s been confident since he survived the scare in the pre-quarters. However, Ramirez responds with a 8.
Harvinder hits a 9, while Ramirez hits a 9, and the scores are level. Both archers hit an 8, and it’s a tie. 25-25, and they both share a point each.
A composed Harvinder starts with a solid 9, while Ramirez only manages 7. The Indian follows it up with a 9, and the Colombian’s struggles continues with another 8.
Advantage Harvinder!! He nails a ten to take the set in scintillating fashion. 28-24, and the Indian leads 3-1.
Ramirez responds under pressure and hits a ten, while Harvinder responds with a 9. The Colombian then responds with an 8 and a 9, while the Indian hits a 10. Clutch!
The Indian is flying now with a 6-2 lead as under pressure Ramirez fails to deliver when it mattered. This is exceptional from Harvinder Singh!
This is serious level archery from the Indian as the Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist is now through to the semi-finals in Paris after a 6-2 victory over Colombia’s Hector Julio Ramirez.
Who will Harvinder Singh face in the semi-finals?
India's Harvinder Singh will face Iran’s Arab Ameri in the semi-final of the men's individual recurve open at the Paris Paralympics.
When is the para-archery men's individual recurve open semi-final?
The para-archery men's individual recurve open semi-final between India's Harvinder Singh and Iran's Arab Ameri is scheduled to take place at 10:08 PM IST.
Iran’s Ameri is off the mark in the semi-final with a 9, while India’s Harvinder manages to just hit an 8. Ameri follows it up with an 8, while Harvinder hits 7. The Iranian seals the set 26-25, and is 2-0 ahead against the Indian.
Harvinder goes first this time around, and hits a good 9. Iran’s Ameri, however, responds with an 8, giving the Indian a slight bit of advantage.
The Indian, then hits a 9, while Ameri nails a 10. Harvinder, then, follows it up with a 9, with Ameri matching it. And we do have a tie, with the score reading 27-27, and 1-3.
We’re all level! Brilliant under pressure from Harvinder as he starts with a 9, and then follows it up with an 8 and 10 to score 27, while Ameri only manages 25. 3-3! Talk about a semi-final being competitive! This one could go anywhere!
He’s ahead is Harvinder! Iran’s Ameri started off the set with a 7, and the Indian hit an 8 to take a small lead. Ameri, then hit a 9, while Harvinder could just manage 8, but sealed it in the last one with a 10, when Ameri hit an 8. What an archer! What an athlete! 5-3!
And to the final Harvinder goes!! Extraordinary archery! After being put under pressure by Ameri who started with a 10, he could only manage a 9. A bit of drop in levels from Ameri sees Harvinder capitalise and ties the set, and it was enough to seal a final berth.
Harvinder is the first Indian to seal an archery final berth at either the Paralympic or the Olympic Games. He was the first Indian archer to win a medal, and now has gold glory in sight.
