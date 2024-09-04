Other Sports

Harvinder Singh In Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Archer Books Final Berth

Catch the highlights of the para archery men's individual recurve open quarter-final and semi-final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
4 September 2024
4 September 2024
Harvinder Singh is a Tokyo Paralympics medallist. Paris Paralympics Site Grab
Harvinder Singh, after beating Iran’s Arab Ameri in the semi-final of the para-archery men’s individual recurve open became the first Indian to seal an archery final berth at the Paralympic or the Olympic Games. Catch all the highlights, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open: Who Is Harvinder Singh?

Hailing from a family of farmers from Ajit Nagar in Haryana, Harvinder faced significant adversity early in life.

When he was just one and a half years old, he contracted dengue and received injections for treatment. Unfortunately, the side effects of these injections resulted in a loss of function in his legs.

Despite this early challenge, he found a passion for archery after getting inspiration from 2012 London Paralympics.

He made his debut at the 2017 Para Archery World Championship, finishing seventh.

Paris Paralympics: When Is Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live?

India's Harvinder Singh will take on Colombia's Hector Julio Ramirez in the quarter-final of the men's individual recurve open at the Paris Paralympics, and the match is scheduled to start at 9:17 PM IST.

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live Updates

Harvinder starts with a 9, and he’s been confident since he survived the scare in the pre-quarters. However, Ramirez responds with a 8. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live Updates

Harvinder hits a 9, while Ramirez hits a 9, and the scores are level. Both archers hit an 8, and it’s a tie. 25-25, and they both share a point each. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live Updates

A composed Harvinder starts with a solid 9, while Ramirez only manages 7. The Indian follows it up with a 9, and the Colombian’s struggles continues with another 8. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live Updates

Advantage Harvinder!! He nails a ten to take the set in scintillating fashion. 28-24, and the Indian leads 3-1.

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live Updates

Ramirez responds under pressure and hits a ten, while Harvinder responds with a 9. The Colombian then responds with an 8 and a 9, while the Indian hits a 10. Clutch!

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live Updates

The Indian is flying now with a 6-2 lead as under pressure Ramirez fails to deliver when it mattered. This is exceptional from Harvinder Singh!

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open QF Live Updates

This is serious level archery from the Indian as the Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist is now through to the semi-finals in Paris after a 6-2 victory over Colombia’s Hector Julio Ramirez. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

Who will Harvinder Singh face in the semi-finals?

India's Harvinder Singh will face Iran’s Arab Ameri in the semi-final of the men's individual recurve open at the Paris Paralympics.

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

When is the para-archery men's individual recurve open semi-final?

The para-archery men's individual recurve open semi-final between India's Harvinder Singh and Iran's Arab Ameri is scheduled to take place at 10:08 PM IST.

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

Iran’s Ameri is off the mark in the semi-final with a 9, while India’s Harvinder manages to just hit an 8. Ameri follows it up with an 8, while Harvinder hits 7. The Iranian seals the set 26-25, and is 2-0 ahead against the Indian. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

Harvinder goes first this time around, and hits a good 9. Iran’s Ameri, however, responds with an 8, giving the Indian a slight bit of advantage. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

The Indian, then hits a 9, while Ameri nails a 10. Harvinder, then, follows it up with a 9, with Ameri matching it. And we do have a tie, with the score reading 27-27, and 1-3. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

We’re all level! Brilliant under pressure from Harvinder as he starts with a 9, and then follows it up with an 8 and 10 to score 27, while Ameri only manages 25. 3-3! Talk about a semi-final being competitive! This one could go anywhere!

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

He’s ahead is Harvinder! Iran’s Ameri started off the set with a 7, and the Indian hit an 8 to take a small lead. Ameri, then hit a 9, while Harvinder could just manage 8, but sealed it in the last one with a 10, when Ameri hit an 8. What an archer! What an athlete! 5-3!

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

And to the final Harvinder goes!! Extraordinary archery! After being put under pressure by Ameri who started with a 10, he could only manage a 9. A bit of drop in levels from Ameri sees Harvinder capitalise and ties the set, and it was enough to seal a final berth. 

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Live Updates

Harvinder is the first Indian to seal an archery final berth at either the Paralympic or the Olympic Games. He was the first Indian archer to win a medal, and now has gold glory in sight. 

That's Us!

Thank you so much for joining us yet again, and we will see you soon in the final. Until then, take care!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  2. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  3. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  2. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  3. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  4. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  5. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajaji Park Director Row: Why SC Slammed Uttarakhand Govt Saying 'We're Not In Feudal Era'
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. 'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls
  4. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  5. Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  4. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  5. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  7. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus