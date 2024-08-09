Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi Sings Neeraj Chopra Praises After Historic Javelin Silver

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi sang special praises for Neeraj Chopra for his silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Thursday, August 8. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
Modi congratulated the 26-year-old Neeraj after he became the only Indian track and field athlete to win back-to-back Olympic medals, with a gold at Tokyo 2020, following it up with a silver in Paris.
PM Modi took to his social media handle X and lauded Chopra’s silver-medal triumph, which also marked India’s fifth medal at the Games in Paris after Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, and the Indian men’s hockey team.
Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud," PM Modi wrote.
In a result that captured the world’s attention, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took home the gold medal after a superhuman effort, recording two 90-metre plus throws as well as a new Olympic record with his 92.97m attempt.
Neeraj’s 89.45m effort came in his second throw, which was also his season’s best, which helped him seal silver for India.