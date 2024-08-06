Paris Olympics: Mahavir Phogat Shares What His Tips Were To Vinesh's Team To Defeat The Unbeaten Yui Susaki

India's Vinesh Vinesh, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

India's Vinesh Vinesh, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko