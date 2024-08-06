Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Mahavir Phogat Shares What His Tips Were To Vinesh's Team To Defeat The Unbeaten Yui Susaki

Vinesh shocked hitherto invincible Yui Susaki of Japan with a perfectly planned strategy before quelling the challenge of 2018 world championship bronze-medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarterfinal

Vinesh Phogat-paris olympics-wrestling
India's Vinesh Vinesh, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday pulled off two stunning upsets to reach the 50kg freestyle semifinals of the Paris Olympics and her uncle and celebrated coach Mahavir Phogat said he had advised her niece on the playing strategy against her strong rivals. (Full Olympics Coverage |More Sports News)

"The Japanese girl was a very good fighter who had never lost to anyone on the mat and as I said the one winning this match would be a contender for the gold medal and that is something Vinesh has done with her grit and spirit," Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir told PTI Video.

"Vinesh defended and attacked well and also balanced herself well against her leg strategy and dragged her into the danger zone and pinned her down.

"I told Harvinder who is with her to watch out for the Japanese opponent's leg attack strategy so you have to defend well in the first round and that is what she did, so I am glad she won and the whole nation is proud of her."

The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time world champion Susaki had not lost any of her 82 bouts in her international career but the Japanese top seed hardly had an idea as to what hit her in the opener which she lost 2-3.

Explaining Susaki's technique, Mahavir said, "The Japanese's technique is a bit simple. She attacks the legs of the opponent and then pin them down. Vinesh has to be careful, should fight low on ground and not let her attack her legs.

"I spoke to Virender (brother of Vinesh) and told him to tell Vinesh how to cope with the onslaught from the Japanese reigning Olympic and world champion. She has to rely on her strong defence and counterattack against Japanese grappler as initiating first attack might prove costly."

After Vinesh's quarterfinal win over Livach, Mahavir said, "In the first round, you have to focus on defence and in the second you have to attack so she did as per my advice after beating that wrestler I have full hopes that she would win the gold medal.

"She will fulfil the Olympic hopes of the nation in wrestling that the people had from her in the previous Olympics too and she will not let them down this time."

Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. She has won two bronze medals in 53kg in World Championships in 2019 and 2022.

