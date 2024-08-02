Paris Olympics Day 6: Who All Won Yesterday? Check Results For Every Medal Event Of August 1 And Updated Medal Tally

Action continues in Paris as the Olympics have completed a week now and we have seen a lot of records broken, historic medals and exceptional competition. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
16 gold medals were on the line on Thursday, August 1 and here is a list of all the medal winners from the day.
All Medal Events Results For Thursday, August 1
CANOE SLAM
MEN’S SINGLE KAYAK
Gold: Giovanni De Gennaro, Italy
Silver: Titouan Castryck, France
Bronze: Pau Echaniz, Spain
FENCING
WOMEN’S TEAM FOIL
Gold: United States
Silver: Italy
Bronze: Japan
GYMNASTICS
WOMEN’S ALL-AROUND
Gold: Simone Biles, United States
Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil
Bronze: Sunisa Lee, United States
JUDO
MEN’S -100KG
Gold: Zelym Kotsoiev, Azerbaijan
Silver: Ilia Sulamanidze, Georgia
Bronze: Peter Paltchik, Israel and Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, Uzbekistan
WOMEN’S -78KG
Gold: Alice Bellandi, Italy
Silver: Inbar Lanir, Israel
Bronze: Ma Zhenzhao, China and Patricia Sampaio, Portugal
ROWING
MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS
Gold: Andrei-Sebastian Cornea and Marian Enache, Romania
Silver: Stef Broenink and Melvin Twellaar, Netherlands
Bronze: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch, Ireland
WOMEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS
Gold: Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, Australia
Silver: Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, Romania
Bronze: Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde, Britain
MEN’S FOUR
Gold: United States
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: Britain
WOMEN’S FOUR
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Britain
Bronze: New Zealand
SHOOTING
MEN’S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS
Gold: Liu Yukun, China
Silver: Serhiy Kulish, Ukraine
Bronze: Swapnil Kusale, India
SWIMMING
MEN’S 200M BACKSTROKE
Gold: Hubert Kos, Hungary
Silver: Apostolos Christou, Greece
Bronze: Roman Mityukov, Switzerland
WOMEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY
Gold: Summer McIntosh, Canada
Silver: Regan Smith, United States
Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China
WOMEN’S 200M BREASTSTROKE
Gold: Kate Douglass, United States
Silver: Tatjana Smith, South Africa
Bronze: Tes Schouten, Netherlands
WOMENS 4X200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Australia
Silver: United States
Bronze: China
TRACK AND FIELD
MEN’S 20KM RACE WALK
Gold: Brian Pintado, Ecuador
Silver: Caio Bonfim, Brazil
Bronze: Álvaro Martín, Spain
WOMEN’S 20KM RACE WALK
Gold: Yang Jiayu, China
Silver: María Pérez, Spain
Bronze: Jemima Montag, Australia
Updated Medal Tally At The End Of August 1
China continues to be on the top with eleven gold medals while the United States is following it at second place with nine gold medals.