Paris Olympics Day 6: Who All Won Yesterday? Check Results For Every Medal Event Of August 1 And Updated Medal Tally

16 gold medals were on the line on Thursday, August 1 and here is a list of all the medal winners from the day.

Simone Biles-paris-olympics
Simone Biles, left, celebrates with teammate Suni Lee, of the United States, after winning the gold and bronze medals respectively in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Action continues in Paris as the Olympics have completed a week now and we have seen a lot of records broken, historic medals and exceptional competition. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

All Medal Events Results For Thursday, August 1

CANOE SLAM

MEN’S SINGLE KAYAK

Gold: Giovanni De Gennaro, Italy

Silver: Titouan Castryck, France

Bronze: Pau Echaniz, Spain

FENCING

WOMEN’S TEAM FOIL

Gold: United States

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Japan

GYMNASTICS

WOMEN’S ALL-AROUND

Gold: Simone Biles, United States

Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Bronze: Sunisa Lee, United States

JUDO

MEN’S -100KG

Gold: Zelym Kotsoiev, Azerbaijan

Silver: Ilia Sulamanidze, Georgia

Bronze: Peter Paltchik, Israel and Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, Uzbekistan

WOMEN’S -78KG

Gold: Alice Bellandi, Italy

Silver: Inbar Lanir, Israel

Bronze: Ma Zhenzhao, China and Patricia Sampaio, Portugal


ROWING

MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS

Gold: Andrei-Sebastian Cornea and Marian Enache, Romania

Silver: Stef Broenink and Melvin Twellaar, Netherlands

Bronze: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch, Ireland

WOMEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS

Gold: Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, Australia

Silver: Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, Romania

Bronze: Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde, Britain

MEN’S FOUR

Gold: United States

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: Britain

WOMEN’S FOUR

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Britain

Bronze: New Zealand

SHOOTING

India's Swapnil Kusale celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - AP/Manish Swarup
Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze As India's Medal Tally Goes Up To Three

BY Outlook Sports Desk

MEN’S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS

Gold: Liu Yukun, China

Silver: Serhiy Kulish, Ukraine

Bronze: Swapnil Kusale, India

SWIMMING

MEN’S 200M BACKSTROKE

Gold: Hubert Kos, Hungary

Silver: Apostolos Christou, Greece

Bronze: Roman Mityukov, Switzerland

WOMEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Summer McIntosh, Canada

Silver: Regan Smith, United States

Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China

WOMEN’S 200M BREASTSTROKE

Gold: Kate Douglass, United States

Silver: Tatjana Smith, South Africa

Bronze: Tes Schouten, Netherlands

WOMENS 4X200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Gold: Australia

Silver: United States

Bronze: China

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 20KM RACE WALK

Gold: Brian Pintado, Ecuador

Silver: Caio Bonfim, Brazil

Bronze: Álvaro Martín, Spain

WOMEN’S 20KM RACE WALK

Gold: Yang Jiayu, China

Silver: María Pérez, Spain

Bronze: Jemima Montag, Australia

Updated Medal Tally At The End Of August 1

Updated Medal Tally On August 1. Photo: Outlook India
China continues to be on the top with eleven gold medals while the United States is following it at second place with nine gold medals.

