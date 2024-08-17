'Pakistan Badly Needs Facilities For Women Athletes', Says Paris 2024 Javelin Champion Arshad Nadeem

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, centre, waves to people outside his village in Mian Channu, Khanewal district, of Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer)

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, centre, waves to people outside his village in Mian Channu, Khanewal district, of Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer)