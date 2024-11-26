Other Sports

Norway Chess Women 2025: India's Rising Star Vaishali Rameshbabu To Return For Another Bold Challenge

Vaishali Rameshbabu is currently ranked world No. 16 with a live rating of 2475 (November 2024). In 2023, she claimed the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, securing her spot in the 2024 Women's Candidates Tournament and is set to return for the Norway Chess Women 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
rameshbabu vaishali twitter X
Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu. Photo: X | Vaishali Chess
info_icon

India's Vaishali Rameshbabu, one of the rising stars in women's chess, will compete again in the Norway Chess Women 2025 tournament, bringing her aggressive and captivating playing style to the highly anticipated event. (More Chess News)

In 2025, her journey is bound to keep fans captivated as she aims for the top three finish.

Currently ranked world No. 16 with a live rating of 2475 (November 2024), Vaishali's achievements speak volumes.

In 2023, she claimed the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, securing her spot in the 2024 Women's Candidates Tournament.

But Vaishali's story goes beyond her tournament wins. She became the third Woman Grandmaster in India in 2023, joining a prestigious group of players who have made history in Indian chess.

The Arjuna Awardee also played an instrumental role in India's Olympiad team victory.

Describing her approach to the game as "aggressive", Vaishali said, "I have played some good attacking games."

Her dynamic style, characterised by bold strategies and relentless pressure on opponents, has garnered admiration from players and fans alike.

The excitement surrounding her return is shared by the tournament organisers.

Ding Liren and D Gukesh shake hands after the first round of World Chess Championship. - X/FIDE
World Chess Championship: Ding Liren Takes Match 1 As D Gukesh Pays Dearly For Mistakes

BY PTI

"Vaishali's return underscores the caliber of Norway Chess Women as a premier stage for world-class female players," said Kjell Madland, Founder, Chairman, and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

"Her bold playstyle, resilience, and recent achievements bring energy and anticipation to our second Norway Chess Women edition."

Returning to the Norway tournament, she carries both her personal ambition and the support of a growing fan base. While she faces an intense lineup of competitors, her track record, combined with her aggressive strategy, positions her well to make a serious impact.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Score: Saim Ayub, Shafique Build Solid Start As PAK Reach 114/0 In 15 Overs Chasing 146
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations And Criticisms – Who Said What
  2. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  3. PAN 2.0 Project: Cards To Get Clubbed, Single Digital Portal, QR Codes To Be Used | All You Need To Know
  4. 16 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Tributes Pour In
  5. 'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  2. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  3. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  4. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  5. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here