Other Sports

Nethra Kumanan Sailing, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: Watch Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race

Sailing at Paris Olympics 2024: Here are the live streaming details for Nethra Kumanan's Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race

Nethra Kumanan Sailing @MahilaCongress
Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the successive Olympics. Photo: X/ @MahilaCongress
info_icon

India's Nethra Kumanan will begin her Sailing, Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on Thursday, August 1 in the Marseille Marina. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Nethra will be making her second Olympic appearance. She, along with the men’s 49er pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar and Vishnu Saravanan was part of India’s four-member sailing contingent at Tokyo 2020. There Nethra finished 35th.

She narrowly missed a medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, finishing fourth.

Sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympics will see 330 sailors compete across 10 medal events. This sports is always get better of Indians as No sailor from the country has ever finished in the top 15 in Olympic sailing.

Brazil's Marta leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during a women's Group C football match between Brazil and Spain. - AP
Paris Olympics Day 5, Top Pic: Brazil Women's Football Great Marta Shown Red Card In Her Final Game

BY Outlook Sports Desk

What is Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy?

The Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race is a single-handed dinghy event for women at the Olympic Games. The ILCA 6 is a one-design class, meaning all athletes compete with equipment from the same manufacturer. 

The boats used in the Women's event have a red rhombus on their mainsail to distinguish them from the ILCA 7, which is the men's single-handed dinghy at the Olympics. The ideal weight range for the ILCA 6 is 55–70 kg.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: Sailing

When to watch Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan in action during Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024?

Nethra Kumanan will be in action during Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at Marseille Marina. The first race will be at 7:05pm IST followed by second race at 8:13pm IST.

Where to watch Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan in action during Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024 on TV?

The Paris Games 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

Where to watch Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan in action during Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics 2024 will be on JioCinema.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Newcastle United: Eddie Howe Eyeing NUFC Transfers After Pre-Season Win
  2. Women's Football At Paris Olympics: Spain Stay Perfect In Group C As Brazil's Marta Leaves Field In Tears
  3. Paris Olympics Day 5, Top Pic: Brazil Women's Football Great Marta Shown Red Card In Her Final Game
  4. Brentford's Igor Thiago Ruled Out Until Late 2024 Due To Meniscus Injury
  5. 'Biggest Loss Of Face In The History Of Football,' Says Jurgen Klopp On England Rumours
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
  4. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Cruises Into Quarter-Finals, Set To Play Stefanos Tsitsipas
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Thursday Due To Heavy Rains
  2. Tarang Shakti: Largest Multilateral Air Exercise In India To Be Held In Aug-Sept
  3. Ransomware Attack At Tech Provider Hits Services Of 300 Banks Across Country
  4. Kanwar Yatra: Kanwariyas Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Protest Over Pilgrim's Death Due To Speeding Truck
  5. India, China Hold 'Constructive' Diplomatic Talks Over Eastern Ladakh Standoff
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  5. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Defeats For Manika Batra, Tarundeep Rai; Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Win