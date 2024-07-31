India's Nethra Kumanan will begin her Sailing, Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on Thursday, August 1 in the Marseille Marina. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Nethra will be making her second Olympic appearance. She, along with the men’s 49er pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar and Vishnu Saravanan was part of India’s four-member sailing contingent at Tokyo 2020. There Nethra finished 35th.
She narrowly missed a medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, finishing fourth.
Sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympics will see 330 sailors compete across 10 medal events. This sports is always get better of Indians as No sailor from the country has ever finished in the top 15 in Olympic sailing.
What is Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy?
The Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race is a single-handed dinghy event for women at the Olympic Games. The ILCA 6 is a one-design class, meaning all athletes compete with equipment from the same manufacturer.
The boats used in the Women's event have a red rhombus on their mainsail to distinguish them from the ILCA 7, which is the men's single-handed dinghy at the Olympics. The ideal weight range for the ILCA 6 is 55–70 kg.
Nethra Kumanan will be in action during Women's ILCA 6 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at Marseille Marina. The first race will be at 7:05pm IST followed by second race at 8:13pm IST.
The Paris Games 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics 2024 will be on JioCinema.