NBA Transfers: Chicago Bulls Sign Restricted Free Agent Point Guard Josh Giddey Again

Josh Giddey was sixth overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City Thunder
The 22-year-old Australian native was traded to Chicago Bulls following the 2023-24 campaign
He joined Michael Jordan as the only players in Bulls history to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a season
The Chicago Bulls re-signed restricted free agent Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100million contract on Tuesday following a career season by the point guard in 2024-25.
Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who traded the 22-year-old Australian native to Chicago following the 2023-24 campaign.
In his first season with the Bulls, Giddey set personal bests in rebounding (8.1), assists (7.2), steals (1.20), 3-point percentage (37.8), double-doubles (30) and triple-doubles (7) while averaging 14.6 points in 70 games.
Giddey and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets were the only players in the league in 2024-25 to amass minimums of 1,000 points, 550 rebounds and 500 assists.
He joined Michael Jordan as the only players in Bulls history to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a season.
Giddey’s 30 double-doubles were the most by a Chicago guard since Jordan had 44 in 1988-89, and his seven triple-doubles were the second-most by any player in franchise history behind Jordan’s 15 in 1988-89.
Chicago went 39-43 last season before losing to the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament.