NBA Playoffs: 'Warrior' Embiid Likely To Play Philadelphia 76ers' Vs New York Knicks

Joel Embiid, last year's MVP, finished with 29 points, but had to sit out the final 2:37 of the first half after a brilliant play in which he passed the ball to himself off the backboard

Joel Embiid has suffered from injuries this season
Joel Embiid is a "warrior" and is likely to play on through injury as the Philadelphia 76ers aim to turn matters around against the New York Knicks. (More Basketball News)

The 76ers went 1-0 down in their playoff series against the Knicks on Saturday, losing 111-104 at Madison Square Garden.

Embiid, last year's MVP, finished with 29 points, but had to sit out the final 2:37 of the first half after a brilliant play in which he passed the ball to himself off the backboard.

He landed heavily, however, and headed straight for the locker room before returning for the second half.

Joel Embiid was hurt while making a brilliant play during the second quarter on Saturday. - null
Philadelphia 76ers Vs New York Knicks, NBA Playoffs: Sixers Hopeful After Joel Embiid Scare

BY Stats Perform

It was Embiid's second injury scare in the space of eight days, but coach Sixers Nick Nurse is confident he will be fit to feature in Game 2.

"He really is a warrior, and he's battling," Nurse said of Embiid.

"I think he absolutely wants to play.

"I knew when I went in at halftime that they were checking him out, and that he was up and moving. 

"They didn't rule him out yet. They just took him all the way to the end there to get him ruled back in."

Tyrese Maxey is unsurprised by Embiid's resilience.

"Nothing with Joel surprises me now," said Maxey, who finished with 33 points.

"He's always a fighter. He's always going to try and give it his all for his team. So if he thinks he can go, he'll for sure be out there."

