Other Sports

NBA Play-Ins: Sacramento Kings Had To Overcome Golden State Warriors, Says De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings came out on top 118-94, progressing to a meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans as Sacramento aim to make the NBA playoffs

Advertisement

De'Aaron Fox takes on Stephen Curry.
info_icon

D'Aaron Fox said the Sacramento Kings knew exactly was on the line when they went up against the Golden State Warriors. (More Basketball News)

The Kings came out on top 118-94 on Tuesday, progressing to a meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday as Sacramento aim to make the playoffs.

Sacramento, who were led by Keegan Murray's 32 points, lost to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs last year.

And Fox and his teammates knew exactly how important gaining a measure of revenge was this time around.

"We knew what was on the line," said Fox, who scored 24 points for the Kings.

Advertisement

"This was just another obstacle in our way. We have to get over this hump.

"Obviously, losing to this team last year and obviously facing this team now, it's like, of course we have to face this team."

The Warriors, meanwhile, have now missed out on the playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons.

"I was a sophomore in high school watching them win championships [four titles between 2015 and 2022]," Fox said.

"We've been watching this team for a long time. If it is the end, it is what it is. I'm glad we're able to beat this team at this moment, but they definitely had a hell of a run."

Advertisement

Stephen Curry managed 22 points for the Warriors, but he admitted Golden State were second-best.

He said: "For the most part, they just took it to us the whole game. There's really no way around it."

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
      2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
      3. Sports World LIVE: Rafael Nadal Lose To Australia's Alex De Minaur In Round Of 32 In Barcelona Open
      4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
      5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
      6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
      7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported