NBA Play-Ins: Sacramento Kings Had To Overcome Golden State Warriors, Says De'Aaron Fox

D'Aaron Fox said the Sacramento Kings knew exactly was on the line when they went up against the Golden State Warriors. (More Basketball News)
The Kings came out on top 118-94 on Tuesday, progressing to a meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday as Sacramento aim to make the playoffs.
Sacramento, who were led by Keegan Murray's 32 points, lost to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs last year.
And Fox and his teammates knew exactly how important gaining a measure of revenge was this time around.
"We knew what was on the line," said Fox, who scored 24 points for the Kings.
"This was just another obstacle in our way. We have to get over this hump.
"Obviously, losing to this team last year and obviously facing this team now, it's like, of course we have to face this team."
The Warriors, meanwhile, have now missed out on the playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons.
"I was a sophomore in high school watching them win championships [four titles between 2015 and 2022]," Fox said.
"We've been watching this team for a long time. If it is the end, it is what it is. I'm glad we're able to beat this team at this moment, but they definitely had a hell of a run."
He said: "For the most part, they just took it to us the whole game. There's really no way around it."