NBA: LeBron James To Play Alongside Son? Bronny Medically Cleared For League

LeBron James and his son Bronny.
LeBron James may have moved one step closer to making his dream of playing with his son a reality Monday after Bronny James was cleared to play in the NBA. (More Basketball News)

According to reports, teams were notified by the league that Bronny was cleared by a fitness-to-play panel that consists of three doctors who review medical records.

The clearance comes nearly a year after Bronny suffered cardiac arrest in practice last July and underwent a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect.

He missed USC’s first eight games of the season before debuting on December 10. Bronny played in the Trojans’ final 25 contests (including six starts) and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.2 minutes per game.

LeBron, who just completed his 21st season in the NBA and is the league’s all-time leading scorer with 40,474 points, has said many times that he would love to play on the same NBA team with Bronny.

He can opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, possibly setting him up to sign with whatever team drafts Bronny.

After the Lakers were eliminated in five games by the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs on April 29, LeBron discussed Bronny’s future.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete," Bronny James said on Instagram. - John Locher/AP
“The kid has to do what he wants to do - and I don’t even want to say kid no more - the young man will decide what he wants to do and how he wants his career to go," LeBron said.

“I just think the fact that we’re even having the conversation is pretty cool in the sense of that. Obviously, we'll see what happens.”

Bronny is expected to take part in the NBA Draft combine this week in Chicago and undergo medical examinations.

