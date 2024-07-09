NBA: I Did Not Want To Leave - Paul George Unhappy With LA Clippers' 'Disrespectful' Contract Offers

Paul George admitted he did not want to leave the Los Angeles Clippers, but felt his hand was forced when he was offered a "disrespectful" first contract extension offer. (More Basketball News)
Last week, George signed a four-year maximum contract reportedly worth $212million for the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, the nine-time All-Star's move happened after he failed to come to an agreement with the Clippers over a new contract.
"I never wanted to leave L.A.," George said on his podcast, 'Podcast P with Paul George'.
"L.A. is home, this is where I wanted to finish at, and I wanted to work as hard as possible to win one in L.A.
"That was the goal, to be here and be committed to L.A. As it played out though, the first initial deal was, I thought, kind of disrespectful.
"In all of this, no hard feelings, no love lost...it's a business. So, the first initial deal was like two years, 60. So I'm like, whoa, whoa, whoa.
"That's crazy! I'm like, 'Naw, I'm not signing that'."
The Clippers gave Kawhi Leonard a three-year $150million extension, something George said they refused to give him if he had a no-trade clause attached.
"Then I hear wind of what they're going to give Kawhi, so I'm like, 'Just give me what Kawhi got'," George added. "'Y'all view us the same. We came here together; we want to finish this s*** together.'
"Y'all give him that, give me that. They didn't want to do that."
The guard, who played 74 regular-season games – his most since being traded to Los Angeles before the 2019-20 season – acknowledged his link-up with Leonard did not quite go as planned but had hoped to build on it in the future.
"We couldn't remain healthy as a unit," George said. "But I thought I did enough to earn that [three-year, $150-million deal with a no-trade clause].
"They didn't want to do it. So, it was just a stalemate. Ultimately it was like, all right, that ship has sailed.
"I love Steve [Ballmer], I love Lawrence [Frank], but at that point, it didn't even feel right to come back with that type of energy and be comfortable playing back in L.A."