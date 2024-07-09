Other Sports

NBA: I Did Not Want To Leave - Paul George Unhappy With LA Clippers' 'Disrespectful' Contract Offers

Last week, George signed a four-year maximum contract reportedly worth $212million for the Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George
info_icon

Paul George admitted he did not want to leave the Los Angeles Clippers, but felt his hand was forced when he was offered a "disrespectful" first contract extension offer. (More Basketball News)

Last week, George signed a four-year maximum contract reportedly worth $212million for the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the nine-time All-Star's move happened after he failed to come to an agreement with the Clippers over a new contract.

"I never wanted to leave L.A.," George said on his podcast, 'Podcast P with Paul George'.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry celebrate the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship. - null
NBA: Curry Says Warriors Built Last Great Dynasty After Thompson Exit

BY Stats Perform

"L.A. is home, this is where I wanted to finish at, and I wanted to work as hard as possible to win one in L.A.

"That was the goal, to be here and be committed to L.A. As it played out though, the first initial deal was, I thought, kind of disrespectful.

"In all of this, no hard feelings, no love lost...it's a business. So, the first initial deal was like two years, 60. So I'm like, whoa, whoa, whoa.

"That's crazy! I'm like, 'Naw, I'm not signing that'."

The Clippers gave Kawhi Leonard a three-year $150million extension, something George said they refused to give him if he had a no-trade clause attached.

"Then I hear wind of what they're going to give Kawhi, so I'm like, 'Just give me what Kawhi got'," George added. "'Y'all view us the same. We came here together; we want to finish this s*** together.'

"Y'all give him that, give me that. They didn't want to do that."

The guard, who played 74 regular-season games – his most since being traded to Los Angeles before the 2019-20 season – acknowledged his link-up with Leonard did not quite go as planned but had hoped to build on it in the future.

"We couldn't remain healthy as a unit," George said. "But I thought I did enough to earn that [three-year, $150-million deal with a no-trade clause].

"They didn't want to do it. So, it was just a stalemate. Ultimately it was like, all right, that ship has sailed.

"I love Steve [Ballmer], I love Lawrence [Frank], but at that point, it didn't even feel right to come back with that type of energy and be comfortable playing back in L.A."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. ICC Player Of The Month For June: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana Earn 'Special Honour'
  3. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  5. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
Football News
  1. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
  2. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Fit To Play, Says ARG Coach Scaloni
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth
  5. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  2. Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Calling Kejriwal 'Kingpin'; AAP Alleges 'Big Conspiracy' By BJP
  3. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested
  4. Same-Sex Marriage Petitions: A Chance For Supreme Court To Review Its Verdict?
  5. Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  2. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  3. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  4. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  5. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
US News
  1. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  2. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  4. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  5. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
World News
  1. Pakistan: PM Sharif Urges Int'l Community To Recognise ‘Burden Of Afghan Refugees’ In Meeting With UNHCR Chief
  2. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  3. After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why
  4. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  5. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru