Steve Kerr believes the competition for places will allow the Golden State Warriors "a chance to reinvent ourselves" ahead of the new NBA season. (More Sports News)
The Warriors are aiming to improve on a difficult 2023-24 season, during which they finished 10th in the Western Conference and missed out on the playoffs for only the third time in 12 years.
Kerr struggled to find his strongest combination and constantly rotated during the campaign, using 27 different starting line-ups.
Aside from Stephen Curry, who he sees as a guaranteed starter, the head coach does not think choosing his strongest team will be an easy task either.
However, Kerr is aiming to use the selection dilemma to his and his players' advantage.
"There is competition across the board," he told reporters. "It's not as simple as: 'Who is going to be the two?' It's got to be: 'Who is going to be the five? Who's the four?' We know that Steph is the one, but what's the combination?"
"The starting line-up is going to have to be dependent, not only on the first five fitting, but the second fitting as well. We've got a lot of work to do to figure out line-ups. All the guys can do is compete.
"This feels like a new beginning for us, whereas last year felt like an extension of who we already were. It gives us a chance to reinvent ourselves a little bit.
"It's easier when you know your starting five, and you know your first four guys off of the bench. [It is] way easier as a coach knowing that.
"But, we don't have that. So, let's turn that into a positive and turn it into competition. Let's establish our identity out of that competition."