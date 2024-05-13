NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks Beat 'Three Per Cent' Odds To Land No 1 Overall Pick

The Atlanta Hawks surprisingly won the NBA Draft lottery on Sunday, giving the franchise the top overall selection for the first time in 49 years. (More Basketball News)
Atlanta had just a three per cent chance to win the lottery after going 36-46 this season and finishing in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
The Hawks’ campaign ended with a 131-116 road loss to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament on April 17.
“It’s a significant part of any team building strategies, so this is exciting,” Atlanta general manager Landry Field said Sunday.
Atlanta had never won the Draft lottery and will be picking first for the first time since selecting David Thompson in 1975.
Thompson, however, went on to sign with the Denver Nuggets when they were part of the American Basketball Association.
“It’s been a while,” Fields said. “That turned out a little differently than hopefully what we’ll be expecting here for the future.
“But excited about this (draft) class, excited about continuing to build what we got going in Atlanta.”
The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards each had the best odds to win the lottery at 14 per cent, followed by the Charlotte Hornets (13.3), Portland Trial Blazers (13.2) and San Antonio Spurs (10.5).
Washington will instead pick at No. 2 followed by Houston, San Antonio and Detroit.
This year’s draft will be held June 26-27 in Brooklyn.