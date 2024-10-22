NBA 2024-25 Season: San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Looks Ahead To The New Campaign

While the San Antonio Spurs' 2023-24 season was all about experimentation, their upcoming campaign must be about getting results, says Victor Wembanyama. (Streaming | More Basketball News)
Wembanyama was named Rookie of the Year last season after being selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs.
He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last term, but the Spurs still missed the playoffs for a fifth straight year.
After finishing 22-60 last year, San Antonio's young team must take a step forward when they begin 2024-25 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, believes Wembanyama.
"Last year was just a lot of experimenting," the 20-year-old said. "Here, we want to perform. First minute, first play of the game. It's very different.
"I'm learning, and I'm worried for the opponents in a couple of years."
Head coach Gregg Popovich, who is entering his 28th season in the role, says players have been encouraged to take more responsibility this term.
"I think, if anything, it's a little less tolerance," Popovich said.
"Since the start of camp, we have been a little bit more disciplined in the sense of accountability, knowing that mistakes happen too often, we're telling players they need to understand that by now."