Multinational Boxing Camp In Haryana's Rohtak Shapes Future Champions

Asia's top junior boxers recently converged at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Haryana's Rohtak for a two-week-long Combined Multinational Training Camp. (More Sports News)
Under the watchful eye of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and with support from the Rural Electrification Corporation, this unique camp aimed to provide quality training and exposure to young boxers from India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Sri Lanka.
The two-week long camp ended on Tuesday.
Supervised by senior boxing coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez, the camp saw 165 boxers and support staff from four nations coming together to hone their skills and share expertise. Fernandez, who hailed the camp as a tremendous success, emphasized the importance of camaraderie and bonding among participants.
Advertisement
“This camp has been really useful. All the boys were very happy. Apart from the improvement in technical skills, the interaction among them has been very beautiful. From the dining hall to the training room, there has been very good bonding. So, it is a very good experience for every boy and girl,” said Fernandez.
Among the standout participants was Haryana's Payal, a gold medalist at the 2023 world championships in Armenia, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spar and train with boxers from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
Advertisement
Aisulu, a 63 kg world junior champion from Kazakhstan, and Mamatuva Severa, a 57 kg junior gold medallist in Armenia, were also among those who lifted the value of this camp.
“Sparring with the Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan boxers, doing pad work with them as well as strength work have been a great experience for us. Watching their movements will help us going forward. They are strong and technically good but if we can be fierce with our flurry of punches, we can dominate them,” said Payal.
Payal's sentiments were echoed by Oinam Geeta Chanu, the head coach for girls, who emphasized the invaluable learning experience gained from the camp, especially ahead of the Asian junior championships in August.
Even Sri Lanka, not traditionally known for its boxing prowess, sent a contingent of 35 boxers and coaches to participate in the camp. Pradeep Jaisingha, the Sri Lankan coach, lauded the international-level facilities at the SAI NCOE Rohtak and highlighted the importance of human bonding and collaboration in skill development.
The camp, which coincided with preparations for Paris Olympics 2024, provided a glimpse into the future of boxing, with young talents showcasing their potential to compete at the highest level.
Sachin K, SAI's Deputy Director at Rohtak, emphasised the significance of the camp in fostering international collaboration and skill exchange among young boxers and coaches.
Advertisement
Sachin K, SAI’s Deputy Director at Rohtak, said: “Not only for all these young boxers but also for all the coaches it serves as a great opportunity to exchange thoughts for preparation and also technical skills. Next year also, the plan is to hold this multinational camp for youth and junior categories and the elite level.”