Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Live Streaming: Date, Start Time, Venue, Where To Watch In India - All You Need To Know

While the Tyson vs Paul event will headline the show, India's Neeraj Goyat too is on the card with a bout against Whindersson Nunes. Here is all you need to know about Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul bout

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Netflix live streaming
Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Photo: X/Netflix
The much-awaited boxing clash is finally here. The legendary Mike Tyson will take the ring against influencer turned professional boxer Jake Paul in a bout that has set the Internet on fire. (More Sports News)

The Tyson vs Paul clash was scheduled for July 20, 2024 but was postponed after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up in May. With the legendary boxer now fully fit, fans expect a thrilling match-up.

Tyson, the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era, has not boxed in a professional bout since June 2005. On the other hand, Paul's stocks as a boxer have risen and he has overcome a variety of opponents in fights that have drawn audience interests at a huge level.

Paul has said that he will knock out Tyson and if that happens it will be the first ever in history.

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, face off during a news conference promoting their upcoming boxing bout, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. - (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)
Mike Tyson Ready For November Clash With Jake Paul, Feels Rejuvenated After Health Scare

BY Associated Press

While the Tyson vs Paul event will headline the show, India's Neeraj Goyat too is on the card with a bout against Whindersson Nunes.

Here is all you need to know about Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul bout.

When will the Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul take place?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas from 8pm local time. In India, the event will take place from 6:00am IST on Saturday, November 16.

Where will the Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul match take place?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Live Streaming

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is a highly anticipated event that will be live streamed in India on Netflix.

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul match details

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match will be a professional bout sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licencing and Regulations. The bout will have eight two-minute rounds. Both the fighters will be using 14-ounce gloves, which is heavier than the standard gloves used in most professional boxing matches.

