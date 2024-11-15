MMA

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Fight Card Confirmed: From Goyat Vs Nunes To Taylor Vs Serrano - Check Who Fights Whom In Netflix Showdown

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Card: The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. Here are the full fight card details for the same

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas_Mike Tyson
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off during a news conference | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
info_icon

Worldwide boxing fans will be waiting patiently for a bout including legendary boxer Mike Tyson against Jake Paul, that will be streamed on notable platform Netflix. (Streaming | More Sports News)

The former World Champion will square up against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on November 15, 2024 AT the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Indian viewers will be able to watch the event LIVE on Netflix at 6:30 AM IST on November 16.

The 27-year-old Paul is relatively new to the sport, the one-time social media influencer bringing a 10-1 record with seven knockouts mostly against mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

Tyson was 50-6 with 44 knockouts when he retired after losing to Kevin McBride in 2005, saying he didn’t have anything left to give the sport. He last fought in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. with no fans during the pandemic in 2020.

A fight originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed when Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight.

According to reports, Paul will get $40 million for the fight, a number he mentioned at another news conference in New York in August.

Tyson, who had two stints in prison over convictions in the 1990s for rape and assault and declared bankruptcy 21 years ago, will get $20 million. Tyson has said he isn’t doing the fight for money.

There will be an Indian connection attached to the event as well with India's Neeraj Goyat in action against Whindersson Nunes.

Tyson vs. Paul: Full fight card

  • Heavyweight: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

  • Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano for IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women's titles

  • Welterweight: Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos for WBC title

  • Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

  • Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool for vacant women’s WBO title

  • Super Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

  • Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Live Streaming

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is a highly anticipated event that will be live streamed in India on Netflix on Nov 16 at 6:30 AM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Mumbai All Out Against Services
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  4. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. France 0-0 Israel: Boos During National Anthem, Fan Fights, Tensions Erupt In UEFA Nations League Clash
  2. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
  3. Barcelona Transfer Update: Haaland 'Not A Priority' For La Liga Giants - Deco
  4. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
  5. France 0-0 Israel: Les Bleus Advance Despite Frustrating UEFA Nations League Draw
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  2. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  3. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  4. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  5. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  2. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  3. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  4. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  5. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age
  2. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
  3. West Asia: 15 People Dead As 2 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria's Capital And Suburb, Says Report
  4. Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education
  5. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya