Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Fight Card Confirmed: From Goyat Vs Nunes To Taylor Vs Serrano - Check Who Fights Whom In Netflix Showdown

Worldwide boxing fans will be waiting patiently for a bout including legendary boxer Mike Tyson against Jake Paul, that will be streamed on notable platform Netflix. (Streaming | More Sports News)
The former World Champion will square up against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on November 15, 2024 AT the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Indian viewers will be able to watch the event LIVE on Netflix at 6:30 AM IST on November 16.
The 27-year-old Paul is relatively new to the sport, the one-time social media influencer bringing a 10-1 record with seven knockouts mostly against mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.
Tyson was 50-6 with 44 knockouts when he retired after losing to Kevin McBride in 2005, saying he didn’t have anything left to give the sport. He last fought in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. with no fans during the pandemic in 2020.
A fight originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed when Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight.
According to reports, Paul will get $40 million for the fight, a number he mentioned at another news conference in New York in August.
Tyson, who had two stints in prison over convictions in the 1990s for rape and assault and declared bankruptcy 21 years ago, will get $20 million. Tyson has said he isn’t doing the fight for money.
There will be an Indian connection attached to the event as well with India's Neeraj Goyat in action against Whindersson Nunes.
Tyson vs. Paul: Full fight card
Heavyweight: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano for IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women's titles
Welterweight: Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos for WBC title
Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool for vacant women’s WBO title
Super Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
