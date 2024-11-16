Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE: Neeraj Goyat Beats Whindersson Nunes In Super-Middleweight Bout

Neeraj Goyat celebrates after defeating Whindersson Nunes in their super middleweight bout on Saturday (November 16, 2024) in Arlington, Texas. Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Welcome to the live coverage of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match. One of the greatest icon of boxing is up against another fan favourite whose following is immense. Jake Paul, a content creator-turned-boxer has started his career on a high but today faces his biggest challenge. He is up against the great Mike Tyson. Things heated up during the weigh-in as Tyson slapped Paul and both the boxers would be itching to have a go against each other. India's Neeraj Goyat is also on the card. Follow the live coverage of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Nov 2024, 07:20:26 am IST Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes India's Neeraj Goyat has won his bout by unanimous decision. It was one-way traffic from the Indian boxer, who claims the win by a comprehensive 60-54 margin in the six round, non-title fight.

16 Nov 2024, 07:01:34 am IST Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes Goyat, already one of the most recognisable boxers in India, dominated his rookie opponent from Brazil in the first couple of rounds. The 2008 Youth Commonwealth Games medallist pinned the social media influencer in one of the corners. And he even allowed Nunes to have a go at his body. Fun! Career Stats Neeraj Goyat record: 18-4-2 Whindersson Nunes record: 0-1

16 Nov 2024, 06:57:03 am IST Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes On Neeraj Goyat, the first Indian boxer to have made the WBC rankings, is up against Whindersson Nunes, a Brazilian YouTuber and comedian in a super-middleweight fight. This is a six-round, non-title clash.

16 Nov 2024, 06:49:20 am IST Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Full fight card There will be five undercard fights before the big showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Main Card: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, heavyweights - eight rounds lasting two minutes each) Title fight for undisputed junior welterweight titles: Katie Taylor (defending champion) vs Amanda Serrano - 10 two-minute rounds Title fight for WBC welterweight title: Mario Barrios (interim champion) vs Abel Ramos - 12 rounds Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes, middleweights - six rounds Preliminary Card: Title fight for vacant WBO super middleweight title: Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool - 10 rounds Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica, lightweights - 10 rounds Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell, featherweights - eight rounds