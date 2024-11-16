Other Sports

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE: Neeraj Goyat Beats Whindersson Nunes In Super-Middleweight Bout

Follow the live coverage of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing face-off right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
16 November 2024
16 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Neeraj Goyat celebrates after defeating Whindersson Nunes in their super middleweight bout on Saturday (November 16, 2024) in Arlington, Texas. Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Welcome to the live coverage of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match. One of the greatest icon of boxing is up against another fan favourite whose following is immense. Jake Paul, a content creator-turned-boxer has started his career on a high but today faces his biggest challenge. He is up against the great Mike Tyson. Things heated up during the weigh-in as Tyson slapped Paul and both the boxers would be itching to have a go against each other. India's Neeraj Goyat is also on the card. Follow the live coverage of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

India's Neeraj Goyat has won his bout by unanimous decision. It was one-way traffic from the Indian boxer, who claims the win by a comprehensive 60-54 margin in the six round, non-title fight.

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

Goyat, already one of the most recognisable boxers in India, dominated his rookie opponent from Brazil in the first couple of rounds. The 2008 Youth Commonwealth Games medallist pinned the social media influencer in one of the corners. And he even allowed Nunes to have a go at his body. Fun!

Career Stats

Neeraj Goyat record: 18-4-2

Whindersson Nunes record: 0-1

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes On

Neeraj Goyat, the first Indian boxer to have made the WBC rankings, is up against Whindersson Nunes, a Brazilian YouTuber and comedian in a super-middleweight fight. This is a six-round, non-title clash.

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Full fight card

There will be five undercard fights before the big showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Main Card:

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, heavyweights - eight rounds lasting two minutes each)

Title fight for undisputed junior welterweight titles: Katie Taylor (defending champion) vs Amanda Serrano - 10 two-minute rounds

Title fight for WBC welterweight title: Mario Barrios (interim champion) vs Abel Ramos - 12 rounds

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes, middleweights - six rounds

Preliminary Card:

Title fight for vacant WBO super middleweight title: Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool - 10 rounds

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica, lightweights - 10 rounds

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell, featherweights - eight rounds

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE

Welcome to the live coverage of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Highlights: Samson, Tilak Celebrate Record-Breaking Night With 3-1 Series Triumph
  2. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  3. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  4. Sanju Samson Becomes First Player Ever To Score Three T20I Centuries In A Calendar Year
  5. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
Football News
  1. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time
  2. Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban
  3. England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  4. Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  5. Netherlands Vs Hungary Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  4. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  5. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lodge FIR Against Reel Creators If They Pose Safety Threat: Railway Board To Zones
  2. Article 370 In Maharashtra Elections: Congress And Its Ally NC At Odds
  3. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
  4. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  5. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya