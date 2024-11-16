Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE: Neeraj Goyat Beats Whindersson Nunes In Super-Middleweight Bout

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE - Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes
India's Neeraj Goyat has won his bout by unanimous decision. It was one-way traffic from the Indian boxer, who claims the win by a comprehensive 60-54 margin in the six round, non-title fight.
Goyat, already one of the most recognisable boxers in India, dominated his rookie opponent from Brazil in the first couple of rounds. The 2008 Youth Commonwealth Games medallist pinned the social media influencer in one of the corners. And he even allowed Nunes to have a go at his body. Fun!
Career Stats
Neeraj Goyat record: 18-4-2
Whindersson Nunes record: 0-1
Neeraj Goyat, the first Indian boxer to have made the WBC rankings, is up against Whindersson Nunes, a Brazilian YouTuber and comedian in a super-middleweight fight. This is a six-round, non-title clash.
There will be five undercard fights before the big showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.
Main Card:
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, heavyweights - eight rounds lasting two minutes each)
Title fight for undisputed junior welterweight titles: Katie Taylor (defending champion) vs Amanda Serrano - 10 two-minute rounds
Title fight for WBC welterweight title: Mario Barrios (interim champion) vs Abel Ramos - 12 rounds
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes, middleweights - six rounds
Preliminary Card:
Title fight for vacant WBO super middleweight title: Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool - 10 rounds
Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica, lightweights - 10 rounds
Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell, featherweights - eight rounds
Welcome to the live coverage of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match.